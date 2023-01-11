RBSE Class 12th Time Table 2023: Check Rajasthan Board Exam Dates, Schedule & Latest Updates Here

RBSE Class 12 Exam Time table 2023: Are the Class 12th board exam dates of RBSE announced? Rajasthan State Education Board is expected to announce 2023 intermediate board exam time table for Arts, Commerce and Science stream this week. Get complete details of the subject-wise RBSE exam time table of Rajasthan Board class 12th here.

RBSE Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), also known as Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer is expected to announce the RBSE Exam time table for the annual intermediate examinations of Rajasthan Board this week.

Candidates preparing to appear for the 2022-23 session board examinations have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of the RBSE class 12 exam dates for their respective streams.

The Deputy Director of Rajasthan Board - Rajendra Gupta - had stated earlier that the 2023 RBSE class 12th board exam time table 2023 is likely to be announced by this week.

Students must note that RBSE has not released any official notification regarding the publication of the date sheet this week.

Where To Download RBSE 12th Exam Time Table 2023?

Candidates of RBSE Class 12th will get all the latest updates regarding the Rajasthan board examination time table on Jagran Josh. We will provide students the direct link to view and download the class 12th RBSE board exam time table here as soon as it is announced.

The RBSE class 12 exam dates of 2023 will be released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

All the candidates of intermediate exams from Arts, Commerce and Science stream will be able to access the RBSE class 12th exam time table either from the official website or through their school authorities.

As the BSER date sheet is made public, the official social media pages of RBSE on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook might also share the update.

How to download the RBSE Exam Time Table 2023?

Visit the homepage of RBSE board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page:

Click on the link to directly go to the RBSE Class 12th date sheet OR

Click on the 2023 board exam page.

Visit the link given to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Time Table for 2023.

Download the exam time table in PDF or word.

Details given in Rajasthan Board Class 12th Time Table 2023

Rajasthan Board class 12th time table will contain some basic and important information for candidates who are appearing in the board exam 2023.

Name of the Examination

Name of the Board

Name of the subject

Day and Date of the Examination

Starting time of the examination

Ending time of the examination

Important Instructions

Rajasthan Board Exam 2023: RBSE Class 12th examination

The Rajasthan Board class 12th board examinations of the 2022-2023 academic session will be based on the complete syllabus with no reductions.

Check:

Tips to prepare for RBSE Class 12th board exam 2023?

To prepare for the RBSE 12th board examination and score well, follow the steps given below:

1st step: Refer to the latest syllabus for 2022-23.

RBSE has updated its syllabus for the 2023 exams. So students must refer to the latest curriculum for all Class 12th papers.

2nd step: Refer to the RBSE 2022-23 model question papers released by the board specifically for the 2023 board exams for all papers.

3rd step: Check where you are lacking.

4th step: Revise.

All the best!