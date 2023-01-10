RBSE Time Table 2023: Class 10th and 12th Exam Date, Schedule & Latest Updates Here

RBSE Time Table 2023 & Exam Date Sheet: Rajasthan State Education Board, commonly known as RBSE or Board of State Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce 2023 board exam Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12 soon. Check details of the subject-wise time table of Rajasthan Board Matriculation and Inter examinations here.

RBSE Time Table 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) or Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer is expected to release the date sheet of Rajasthan Board classes 10, 12 board exams anytime now. Candidates going to appear for the 2022-23 board examinations have been eagerly waiting for the exam dates.

According to the media reports, Rajendra Gupta, the RBSE Deputy Director, has confirmed that RBSE classes 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2023 is likely to be released by this week. Once released, the RBSE exam date sheet 2023 will be uploaded at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has not released any official notification regarding the release of the date sheet this week.



Rajasthan Board Exam 2023: RBSE Class 10th & 12th Examination

The Rajasthan Board class 10th (Matriculation) and 12th (Intermediate) examinations will be conducted in 2023 based on the complete, 100% syllabus. In the previous years, Rajasthan board had reduced the syllabus of the classes 10, 12 board exams due to the pandemic and its effect on school education and students.

Where to download RBSE Time Table 2023?

Class 10th and 12th time table of Rajasthan Board will be announced on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once it is made public. All students and school authorities will be able to download it from the official website itself. Candidates can also get in touch with their respective schools to get the date sheet. The official social media pages of the board, on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, can also be checked regularly to get the updates.

Jagran Josh is constantly on vigil to bring all the latest updates regarding the Rajasthan board exam time table of classes 10, 12. You will get the date sheet of Rajasthan board here as soon as it is out.

How to Download the RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023?

Go to the homepage of the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, you can either get the link to directly go to the date sheet or go to the 2023 board exam page.

Click on the link given to check Rajasthan Board Date sheet for 2023.

Download the exam time table in PDF or word.

