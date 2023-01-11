RBSE Class 10th Time Table 2023: Rajasthan Board Exam Date, Schedule & Latest Updates Here

RBSE Exam Time table 2023: Will Class 10th board exam date sheet of RBSE get announced today? Rajasthan State Education Board or Board of State Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (BSER) is expected to announce the 2023 matric board exam schedule this week. Check details of the subject-wise time table of Rajasthan Board Matriculation examinations here.

RBSE Exam Time Table 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) which is also commonly known as Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to release the date sheet of Rajasthan Board for class 10th board examinations anytime now.

Candidates who are going to appear for the 2022-23 session board examinations have been anticipating the release of exam dates as other state education boards have been announcing the exam dates as well.

According to the media reports, the Deputy Director of Rajasthan Board has stated that the 2023 RBSE class 10 board exam time table 2023 is likely to be announced by this week itself.

Once made public, the RBSE exam date sheet 2023 will be uploaded at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and available for the students and school authorities to access.

Students must note that although Rajendra Gupta, the Deputy Director of Rajasthan Board has given a statement on the expected announcement of the exam time table, RBSE has not released any official notification regarding the publication of the date sheet this week.

Where To Download RBSE Exam Time Table 2023?

On Jagran Josh, candidates can get all the latest updates regarding the Rajasthan board examination time table of class 10th. Students can get the direct link to view and download the class 10th board exam time table of Rajasthan board here as soon as it is announced.

Class 10th examination time table of Rajasthan Board will be announced on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

All the candidates of matric exams and the respective school authorities will be able to access the RBSE 10th examination time table from the official website. In fact, candidates can also contact their school authorities to get the date sheet.

Alongside the official website, the official social media pages of the board on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, can also be checked on regular intervals to get the updates.

How to download the RBSE Exam Time Table 2023?

Visit the homepage of RBSE board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page:

Click on the link to directly go to the RBSE Class 10th date sheet OR

Click on the 2023 board exam page.

Visit the link given to check Rajasthan Board Date sheet for 2023.

Download the exam time table in PDF or word.

Details given in Rajasthan Board 10th Time Table 2023

Rajasthan Board class 10th time table enlists some basic and crucial information that all candidates who are appearing in the board exam must know.

Name of the Examination

Day and Date of the Examination

Name of the Board

Name of the subject

Starting time of the examination

Ending time of the examination

Important Instructions

Rajasthan Board Exam 2023: RBSE Class 10th examination

The Rajasthan Board class 10th board examinations of the 2022-2023 academic session will be conducted based on the complete, 100% syllabus.

In the previous years, Rajasthan board exam candidates were evaluated on a reduced syllabus due to the effects of the pandemic on academics. However, in the 2023 RBSE class 10th board examination, candidates will be evaluated on the total syllabus prescribed by the board.

Important resources to prepare for RBSE Class 10th board exam 2023?

Preparing for the RBSE 10th board examination is a three step process which is very simple but also important to score well.

1st step: Study using the latest and the most relevant study material.

As Rajasthan Board has updated its syllabus and 2023 exams will be based on full curriculum, students must refer to the latest RBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2023 for All subjects.

2nd step: Refer to the model question papers released by the board specifically for the 2022-23 academic session.

Each year the board published the model question papers based on the latest syllabus and question paper design. Therefore, referring to the model papers will helps students anticipate the type of questions that will be asked.

3rd step: Revise and Repeat Step 1 and Step 2 until you gain confidence on each and every topic in the syllabus.

All the best!

ALSO CHECK: RBSE Time Table 2023: Class 10th and 12th Exam Date, Schedule & Latest Updates Here