RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus: The syllabus of Mathematics for the current academic year 2022-23 has been published by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER). Students of class 10th in schools under Rajasthan Board of State Education can now access the syllabi for class 10th from the official website of RBSE at https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. The common document with the prescribed syllabus of each subject is available there.
In this article, we will be going through the syllabus of Maths only. Students will also get to download the PDF of RBSE class 10 Maths syllabus from the link given towards the end of the article.
RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus 2023
Rajasthan board class 10th Math syllabus of class 10th contains the course structure, course content and the list of prescribed books. Students must prepare the whole syllabus without leaving anything because this year there are no reductions in the syllabus that will be evaluated in the class 10 board examination by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
|
UNIT
|
UNIT NAME
|
MARKS
|
1
|
NUMBER SYSTEMS
|
4
|
2
|
ALGEBRA
|
18
|
3
|
GEOMETRY
|
15
|
4
|
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
06
|
5
|
TRIGONOMETRY
|
12
|
6
|
MENSURATION
|
10
|
7
|
STATISTICS & PROBABILITY
|
15
|
TOTAL
|
80
- REAL NUMBERS
Euclid’s Division Lemma , The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic , Revisiting Irrational Numbers , Revisiting Rational Numbers and Their Decimal Expansions .
ALGEBRA
- POLYNOMIALS
Geometrical Meaning of the Zeroes of a Polynomial, Relationship between Zeroes and Coefficients of a Polynomial ,Division Algorithm for Polynomials
- PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES
Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Graphical Method of Solution of a Pair of Linear Equations, Algebraic Methods of Solving a Pair of Linear Equations (i).Substitution Method (ii).Elimination Method (iii).CrossMultiplication Method, Equations Reducible to a Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables.
- QUADRATIC EQUATIONS
Quadratic Equations ,Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Factorisation, Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Completing the Square, Nature of Roots .
- ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS
Arithmetic Progressions, nth Term of an AP , Sum of First n Terms of an AP .
GEOMETRY
- TRIANGLES
Similar Figures, Similarity of Triangles, Criteria for Similarity of Triangles, Areas of Similar Triangles, Pythagoras Theorem.
- CIRCLES
Tangent to a Circle , Number of Tangents from a Point on a Circle
- CONSTRUCTIONS
Division of a Line Segment , Construction of Tangents to a Circle .
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
- COORDINATE GEOMETRY
Distance Formula , Section Formula , Area of a Triangle
INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY
- INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY
Trigonometric Ratios ,Trigonometric Ratios of Some Specific Angles ,Trigonometric Ratios of Complementary Angles , Trigonometric Identities .
- SOME APPLICATIONS OF TRIGONOMETRY
Heights and Distances
MENSURATION
- AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES
Perimeter and Area of a Circle — A Review , Areas of Sector and Segment of a Circle , Areas of Combinations of Plane Figures .
- SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES
Surface Area of a Combination of Solids , Volume of a Combination of Solids , Conversion of Solid from One Shape to Another , Frustum of a Cone .
STATISTICS and PROBABILITY
- STATISTICS
Mean of Grouped Data , Mode of Grouped Data , Median of Grouped Data , Graphical Representation of Cumulative Frequency Distribution .
- PROBABILITY
Probability — A Theoretical Approach .
DOWNLOAD RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus 2023
The prescribed book is Mathematics - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright.
The Mathematics syllabus for class 10 by RBSE is designed keeping in mind that although some students might not pursue Mathematics beyond secondary level, it is important for all students to have a basic understanding of the subject to incorporate Math in their daily lives, academic lives and professional realms as and when required.
Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to Rajasthan Board of State Education.
All the best!