RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 10  Math Syllabus 2023: The syllabus of Math for the current academic year 2022-23 has been published by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan  in a common document. In this article, get the complete pdf of Class 10th Math syllabus by RBSE  separately.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus

RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus: The syllabus of Mathematics for the current academic year 2022-23 has been published by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER). Students of class 10th in schools under Rajasthan Board of State Education can now access the syllabi for class 10th from the official website of RBSE at https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. The common document with the prescribed syllabus of each subject is available there. 

In this article, we will be going through the syllabus of Maths only. Students will also get to download the PDF of RBSE class 10 Maths syllabus from the link given towards the end of the article.  

RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus 2023

Rajasthan board class 10th Math syllabus of class 10th contains the course structure, course content and the list of prescribed books. Students must prepare the whole syllabus without leaving anything because this year there are no reductions in the syllabus that will be evaluated in the class 10 board examination by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. 

UNIT

UNIT NAME

MARKS

1

NUMBER SYSTEMS 

4

2

ALGEBRA

18

3

GEOMETRY

15

4

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

06

5

TRIGONOMETRY

12

6

MENSURATION

10

7

STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 

15
 

TOTAL 

80
  1. REAL NUMBERS  

Euclid’s Division Lemma , The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic , Revisiting Irrational Numbers , Revisiting Rational Numbers and Their Decimal Expansions . 

ALGEBRA 

  1. POLYNOMIALS 

Geometrical Meaning of the Zeroes of a Polynomial, Relationship between Zeroes and Coefficients of a Polynomial ,Division Algorithm for Polynomials 

  1. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES 

Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Graphical Method of Solution of a Pair of Linear Equations, Algebraic Methods of Solving a Pair of Linear Equations (i).Substitution Method (ii).Elimination Method (iii).CrossMultiplication Method, Equations Reducible to a Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables. 

  1. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS 

Quadratic Equations ,Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Factorisation, Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Completing the Square, Nature of Roots . 

  1. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS 

Arithmetic Progressions, nth Term of an AP , Sum of First n Terms of an AP . 

GEOMETRY 

  1. TRIANGLES 

Similar Figures, Similarity of Triangles, Criteria for Similarity of Triangles, Areas of Similar Triangles, Pythagoras Theorem. 

  1. CIRCLES 

Tangent to a Circle , Number of Tangents from a Point on a Circle 

  1. CONSTRUCTIONS 

Division of a Line Segment , Construction of Tangents to a Circle . 

COORDINATE GEOMETRY 

  1. COORDINATE GEOMETRY 

Distance Formula , Section Formula , Area of a Triangle 

 INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY 

  1. INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

Trigonometric Ratios ,Trigonometric Ratios of Some Specific Angles ,Trigonometric Ratios of Complementary Angles , Trigonometric Identities . 

  1. SOME APPLICATIONS OF TRIGONOMETRY 

Heights and Distances 

MENSURATION 

  1. AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES 

Perimeter and Area of a Circle — A Review , Areas of Sector and Segment of a Circle , Areas of Combinations of Plane Figures . 

  1. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES 

Surface Area of a Combination of Solids , Volume of a Combination of Solids , Conversion of Solid from One Shape to Another , Frustum of a Cone . 

STATISTICS and PROBABILITY 

  1. STATISTICS 

Mean of Grouped Data , Mode of Grouped Data , Median of Grouped Data , Graphical Representation of Cumulative Frequency Distribution . 

  1. PROBABILITY 

Probability — A Theoretical Approach . 

DOWNLOAD RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus 2023

The prescribed book is Mathematics - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright.

The Mathematics syllabus for class 10 by RBSE is designed keeping in mind that although some students might not pursue Mathematics beyond secondary level, it is important for all students to have a basic understanding of the subject to incorporate Math in their daily lives, academic lives and professional realms as and when required. 

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to Rajasthan Board of State Education.

All the best!

FAQ

How to study RBSE Class 10th Math to score good marks?

The syllabus of Class 10 Math under RBSE is simple and easy to prepare if studied sincerely. All students need to do is be regular with their preparation. Begin by going through the RBSE Class 10th Math syllabus of each chapter. Follow the prescribed textbook and solve queries with the help of your teachers. Practise solving textbook exercises. Stick to the latest version of the syllabus. Then try solving the model paper and previous year papers to test your preparartion.

How to Download RBSE 10th Class Math Syllabus pdf Online?

You can easily download the RBSE Class 10 Math syllabus pdf online by clicking on the link towards the end of this article written by Jagran Josh. The syllabus for all subjects under RBSE class 10 is available on the official website of RBSE at https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next