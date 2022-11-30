RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 10 Math Syllabus 2023: The syllabus of Math for the current academic year 2022-23 has been published by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan in a common document. In this article, get the complete pdf of Class 10th Math syllabus by RBSE separately.

RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus: The syllabus of Mathematics for the current academic year 2022-23 has been published by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER). Students of class 10th in schools under Rajasthan Board of State Education can now access the syllabi for class 10th from the official website of RBSE at https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. The common document with the prescribed syllabus of each subject is available there.

In this article, we will be going through the syllabus of Maths only. Students will also get to download the PDF of RBSE class 10 Maths syllabus from the link given towards the end of the article.

RBSE Class 10th Math Syllabus 2023

Rajasthan board class 10th Math syllabus of class 10th contains the course structure, course content and the list of prescribed books. Students must prepare the whole syllabus without leaving anything because this year there are no reductions in the syllabus that will be evaluated in the class 10 board examination by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

UNIT UNIT NAME MARKS 1 NUMBER SYSTEMS 4 2 ALGEBRA 18 3 GEOMETRY 15 4 COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 5 TRIGONOMETRY 12 6 MENSURATION 10 7 STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 15 TOTAL 80

REAL NUMBERS

Euclid’s Division Lemma , The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic , Revisiting Irrational Numbers , Revisiting Rational Numbers and Their Decimal Expansions .

ALGEBRA

POLYNOMIALS

Geometrical Meaning of the Zeroes of a Polynomial, Relationship between Zeroes and Coefficients of a Polynomial ,Division Algorithm for Polynomials

PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Graphical Method of Solution of a Pair of Linear Equations, Algebraic Methods of Solving a Pair of Linear Equations (i).Substitution Method (ii).Elimination Method (iii).CrossMultiplication Method, Equations Reducible to a Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables.

QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

Quadratic Equations ,Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Factorisation, Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Completing the Square, Nature of Roots .

ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

Arithmetic Progressions, nth Term of an AP , Sum of First n Terms of an AP .

GEOMETRY

TRIANGLES

Similar Figures, Similarity of Triangles, Criteria for Similarity of Triangles, Areas of Similar Triangles, Pythagoras Theorem.

CIRCLES

Tangent to a Circle , Number of Tangents from a Point on a Circle

CONSTRUCTIONS

Division of a Line Segment , Construction of Tangents to a Circle .

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

Distance Formula , Section Formula , Area of a Triangle

INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

Trigonometric Ratios ,Trigonometric Ratios of Some Specific Angles ,Trigonometric Ratios of Complementary Angles , Trigonometric Identities .

SOME APPLICATIONS OF TRIGONOMETRY

Heights and Distances

MENSURATION

AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES

Perimeter and Area of a Circle — A Review , Areas of Sector and Segment of a Circle , Areas of Combinations of Plane Figures .

SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

Surface Area of a Combination of Solids , Volume of a Combination of Solids , Conversion of Solid from One Shape to Another , Frustum of a Cone .

STATISTICS and PROBABILITY

STATISTICS

Mean of Grouped Data , Mode of Grouped Data , Median of Grouped Data , Graphical Representation of Cumulative Frequency Distribution .

PROBABILITY

Probability — A Theoretical Approach .

The prescribed book is Mathematics - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright.

The Mathematics syllabus for class 10 by RBSE is designed keeping in mind that although some students might not pursue Mathematics beyond secondary level, it is important for all students to have a basic understanding of the subject to incorporate Math in their daily lives, academic lives and professional realms as and when required.

