Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Syllabus for RBSE Class 10th Physical Education 2026-27: The RBSE 10th Physical Education syllabus for the 2026-27 school year can be assessed here. Check the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format for the Rajasthan Board Class 10th exam.
RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27: The Rajasthan Board, also called the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the class 10 syllabus for the 2026–2027 school year. The Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, has the syllabus. Physical Education is a mandatory subject in class 10, and the syllabus is available here.To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. Evaluation should be done two times (July-August and January-February) and records will be kept at school level. Read the article to know more details.
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Physical Education: Overview
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physical Education Subject:
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RBSE Class 10th Physical Education Subject:Overview
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Board Name
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Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
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Class
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10
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Subject
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Physical Education
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Subject Code
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82
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Total Marks
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100
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Academic Year
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2026-27
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Theory Exam Duration
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3.15 Hours
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physical Education Course Structure 2026-27
The Physical Education Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27 is given below:
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Marks
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1
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Physical Education Meaning, Definition and History.
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5
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2
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Need and Importance of physical education.
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4
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3
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Effect of exercise on the human body.
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7
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4
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Ancient Indian Games and Traditions.
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8
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5
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Meaning and objectives of Health Education.
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5
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6
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Meaning and objectives of Health Education.
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4
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7
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Balanced diet.
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3
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8
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Effect of modern lifestyle on Health.
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3
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9
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Sexual sensitivity (Meaning, Gender inequality)
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3
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10
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Crime and punishment against women.
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3
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11
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Meaning and need of life value education.
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3
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12
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Need and Importance of physical education.
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2
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13
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Meaning and type of Yogasana and Pranayama.
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12
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14
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General Exercise in schools.
• (General Exercises): (i) Standing Exercises, (ii) Sitting Exercises
• (Exercises with Equipment): (i) Flag Yoga, (ii) Stick Yoga
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12
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15
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Gymnastic and Pyramid. (History, Kinds and several postures)
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7
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16
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Educational and amusing games.
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7
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17
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Major Game (Football, Wrestling, Judo, Handball, Taekwondo, Swimming)
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12
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18
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Physical Efficiency Test (Battery Test)
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RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2026–27 PDF
Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27 PDF:
RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF
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