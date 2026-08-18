Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27: The Rajasthan Board, also called the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the class 10 syllabus for the 2026–2027 school year. The Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, has the syllabus. Physical Education is a mandatory subject in class 10, and the syllabus is available here.To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. Evaluation should be done two times (July-August and January-February) and records will be kept at school level. Read the article to know more details.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Physical Education: Overview

Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physical Education Subject: