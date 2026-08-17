Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the Class 12th Business Studies syllabus for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session. The revised syllabus is available on the official website and is also provided in this article below. The syllabus will help students understand the complete syllabus and will help students understand the complete structure, important topics, chapters and concepts included for class 12 board examination. Students preparing for the RBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam can go through the syllabus to plan their studies effectively and focus on the topics that need more attention. They can also download the complete syllabus given below and familiarize themselves with the subjects and concepts in the upcoming board exams. Read the article to know the complete RBSE Business Studies syllabus.

The Examination Scheme for the subject is as follows: Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3.15 (195 Minutes) 80 20 100 RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 Part-I

Chapter:1 Principles And Functions of Management Nature and Significance of Management Introduction and Definition, Concept of Management,Objectives of Management, Characteristics of Management ,importance and Nature of Management.Effectiveness versus efficiency. Management as an Art, Management as a Science,Management as a Profession, Characteristics of profession. Levels of Management, Functions of management- Planning, organising, staffing, directing, Controlling ,Coordination- Coordinations the essence of management, Definitions, Characteristics and importance of Coordination. Management in the 21st century

Chapter:2 Principles of Management Introduction,Principles of Management-The Concept, Nature and Significance of Principles of Management. Taylor's Scientific Management-Principles and Techniques of Scientific Management, Feyol`sPrinciples of Management, Difference between unity of command and unity of Direction, Feyol versus Taylor-A Comparison. Chapter:3 Business Environment Introduction, Meaning of Business Environment, Importance of Business Environment Dimension of Business Environment- Economic,Social ,Technological, Political, Legal. Economic Environment in India- Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation. Demonetisation- Features and Impact, Impact of government policy changes of business and industry. Chapter:4 Planning Introduction, Concept of Planning, Importance of Planning, Features of Planning, Limitation of Planning, Planning Process, Types of PlansObjectives- Strategy, Policy ,Procedure, Method, Rule , Programme and Budget

Chapter:5 Organising Introduction-Meaning, Definition of Organising,Steps in the Process of Organising, Importance of Organising. Organisation Structure- Types of Organization Structures- Functional Structure, Divisional Structure Comparative view- Functional Structure and Divisional Structure . Formal and Informal Organisation, A comparative view - Formal and Informal organisation Delegation- Elements and overview of the elements of Delegation, Importance of Delegation. Centralisation and Decentralisation, Decentralisation- Meaning and Importance, Delegation and Decentralisation-A comparative view Chapter:6 Staffing Introduction, Meaning and Importance of staffing, Staffing as a part of human resource management, Evolution of Human Resource Management, Staffing of Process. Aspects of staffing- Recruitment,Sources of Recruitment-Internal and External Selection. Process of Selection- Training and development Importance of Training and Development. Benefits to organization & employee Training development and education ,Training Method:- On the JOB, Off the Job

Chapter:7 Directing Directing- Introduction,Meaning,Characteristics ,Importance, Principles and Elements. Supervision- Importance of Supervision Motivation -Meaning, Definition, features, Motivation Process, Importance of Motivation Maslow`s need Hierarchy theory of motivation,Financial and Non-Financial Incentives Leadership-Definition ,Features, Importance of leadership and Leadership Style. Chapter:8 Controlling Controlling- Meaning , Importance and Limitation of Controlling, Relationship between planning and Controlling, Controlling Process Part-II - BUSINESS STUDIES Business Finance and Marketing Chapter:9 Financial Management Introduction, Meaning of Business Finance, Financial management, Importance and Objectives, Financial Decisions-1. Investment decision. Factors affecting capital budgeting decision 2. Financing decision , Factors affecting financing decision 3.Dividend decision, Factors Affecting Dividend Decision Financial Planning, Concept andImportance of Financial Planning. Capital Structure-Concept and Factors affecting the choice of capital Structure, Management of Fixed capital. Fixed and working Capital - Concept and Factors affecting their Requirements.

Chapter:10 Marketing Meaning and features of Marketing, Marketing Management, Philosophies Marketing management, Concept of Marketing-The production Concept ,The Product , The Selling, The marketing , The Social Marketing, Differences in the marketing management philosophies . Function of Marketing, Marketing mix, Products, Classification of products, Branding, Characteristics of good brand name , Packaging-Levels, Importance and functions, Labelling and function of labelling,Pricing - Factors affecting price determination, Physical Distribution-Components of Physical Distribution Promotion, Promotion mix Meaning and Feature of advertising, Merits of Advertising, Objections to Advertising, Personal selling- Meaning , Feature and merits, Role of personal selling. Sales Promotion, Merits and Limitation of Sales promotion, Commonly used sales promotion activities, Difference between advertising and personal selling, Public Relation, Role of Public Relation.