Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Result 2023 Analysis: 25 Thousand Candidates Qualified For 377 DElEd Colleges, Check More Details

Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam result has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd 2023 can visit the exam website, website panjiyakpredeled.in. Check here the overall pass per cent and result analysis here.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 was announced on September 29. The BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd 2023 result has been announced on the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in. The examination authority Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan (DELED).

Based on the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result data, a total of 25000 candidates were selected for admission to 377 DElEd colleges in the teaching colleges. The Rajasthan Pre-DElEd exam is an important exam for candidates who want to pursue a career in teaching. By qualifying for the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd exam, candidates can get admission to DElEd colleges in Rajasthan and train to become qualified primary and upper primary school teachers.

Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Result 2023: Nearly 4 percent of candidates qualified

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan (DELED) successfully conducted the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Examination on August 28, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift at different designated exam centres across Rajasthan. offline mode. This year around 6 lakh candidates took the exam. Based on the Rajasthan BSTC merit position 25000 candidates are to be selected for admission to 25000 teacher’s training programs offered in 377 DElEd colleges.

Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Result 2023: Highlights

Candidates can check the table below to see highlights of Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023: Highlights Organisation Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan (DELED) Exam Name Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam 2023 (राजस्थान बीएसटीसी प्री डीएलएड परीक्षा 2023) Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 September 29, 2023 Official Website www.panjiyakpredeled.in Number of Candidates appeared 5.70 lakh Number of Candidates selected 25000 Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result Pass Percent 4.30% DElEd Teaching seats available for admission 377





