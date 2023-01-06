Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022 Graduate Level Exam Category-wise Marks

RSMSSB is going to announce the official Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022 marks soon for 2996 vacancies of Junior Accountant, Hostel Superintendent Grade-2, Patwari, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Female Supervisor, Sub-Jailor, and Platoon Commander.

Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022: RSMSSB is conducting the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test 2022 Graduate Level Exam on 7th and 8th January 2022 for filling 2996 vacancies of Junior Accountant, Hostel Superintendent Grade-2, Patwari, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Female Supervisor, Sub-Jailor, and Platoon Commander. The Rajasthan CET Cut Off along with Result is released officially by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board after the successful completion of the exam.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022 unofficial will help students in gaining understanding of the marks to clear the Rajasthan CET 2022 exam. As per the marking scheme, there is no negative marking in the Rajasthan CET exam. Candidates score 2 marks for each correct answer.

The Rajasthan CET Selection Process 2022 includes a written exam, documents verification, and a medical examination. Candidates who are successful in the CET written exam are shortlisted for further selection process.

Rajasthan CET Cut-Off Marks 2022

The Rajasthan CET cut-off marks is released after the successful completion of the examination. The RSMSSB releases the Rajasthan CET Scorecard along with Rajasthan CET Result 2022 for the written examination with the names of the successful candidates. Candidates can check their performance and scores based on the official Rajasthan Answer Key, Scorecard, and Final Result.

As of now, there is no provision of minimum marks for the Rajasthan CET examination. This means the final selection of the candidates shall be completely based on the candidate’s performance in the written examination. There is no negative marking in the examination for Rajasthan CET 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2021 to gain understanding of the qualifying marks.

Rajasthan CET Expected Cut Off Marks

Category Expected Cut off Marks General 196.118 OBC 190.543 Scheduled Caste 168.223 Scheduled Tribe 160.530 Baran 47.473

Rajasthan CET Exam Pattern 2022

As per the Rajasthan CET Exam Pattern 2022, the exam duration will be 3 hours. There will be a total of 150 questions for 300 marks. There will be no negative marking.

Subjects Maximum Questions Total Marks Duration Indian Economy, and Economy of Rajasthan

(भारत एवं राजस्थान की अर्थव्यवस्था) History of Rajasthan

(राजस्थान का इतिहास) Art, Heritage & Culture of Rajasthan

(राजस्थान की कला, विरासत और संस्कृति) Indian History with an emphasis on Indian National Movement

(भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन पर विशेष बल के साथ राजस्थान और भारत का इतिहास) Geography of India and Rajasthan

(राजस्थान एवं भारत का भूगोल) Indian Polity with emphasis on Rajasthan

(राजस्थान पर विशेष बल के साथ भारतीय राजनीतिक व्यवस्था) Science & Technology

(विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी) General English (सामान्य अंग्रेजी) General Hindi (सामान्य हिन्दी) Mental ability and Reasoning

(तार्किक विवेचन एवं मानसिक योग्यता) Basic Numerical efficiency (संख्यात्मक दक्षता) Current Affairs (समसामयिक घटनाएं) Basic Computer Knowledge (कम्प्यूटर का ज्ञान) 150 300 3 hours

How to Download the Rajasthan CET Cut-Off Marks 2022?

The RSMSSB releases the Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022 officially after the filing of the objections against the provisional answer key of Rajasthan CET 2022 exam. The cut off is released category-wise and post-wise. The Rajasthan CET Cut Off marks is released separately for Graduate and Senior Secondary level.

The Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022 PDF official is yet to be released. Candidates will be able to download the Rajasthan CET Cut Off marks pdf after the official announcement by the RSMSSB.

Here are the steps for checking the Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022 marks:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result tab.

Step 3: Next, scroll along the list and find the Rajasthan CET Cut Off 2022 PDF.

Step 4: Open the RSMSSB CET Cut Off 2022 PDF to check the category wise cut-off marks.

Step 5: Tally the cut-off marks with the obtained score and save its copy on the device for future reference.

The Rajasthan CET cut-off marks are mainly used for two reasons, evaluating the performance and knowing the status of selection in the selection process. Candidates have to simply use the category-wise minimum cut-off marks and compare the same with the marks secured in the exam.

The Rajasthan CET cut-off marks also gives an insight into the level of competition and difficulty level of the exam.

Rajasthan CET 2022 Graduate Level Exam Schedule & Important Instructions

Factors Affecting the Rajasthan CET Cut-Off Marks 2022

Several factors affect the Rajasthan CET cut-off marks 2022 as they are helpful to evaluate the chances of selection in the recruitment process. The competent authorities use these factors to determine the RSMSSB CET minimum marks;

1. Total Vacancies released by the competent authorities

2. Difficult level of the questions asked in the RSMSSB CET examination

3. Normalisation method used by the RSMSSB authorities to tackle the multiple shifts of the examination

4. Average attempt made by the candidates in the Rajasthan CET examination

Rajasthan CET 2022 Calendar

Events Rajasthan CET Important Dates Starting for online applications Graduate level: 22nd September 2022 Intermediate level: 12 October 2022 Deadline for online applications Graduate level: 3rd November 2022 Intermediate level: 18th November 2022 Rajasthan CET Admit Card Release Graduate level: 30 December 022 Intermediate level: To be Announced Rajasthan CET 2022 Exam Date Graduate level: 7th January 2023 & 8th January 2023 Intermediate level: 4th, 5th, and 11th February 2023 Rajasthan CET 2022 Answer Key To be Announced Rajasthan CET 2022 Result To be Announced

