Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Result 2021 Out @hcraj.nic.in: Download Steno Selection List, Interview From 28 July

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Result 2021: Rajasthan High Court has released the result of Shorthand and Computer Test for the post of Stenographer. Candidates, who appeared in test from 03 April to 08 April 2021, can download HCRAJ Result from official website of the Rajasthan High Court - hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan Stenographer Result, directly, through the link below:

Candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for interview round.

Rajsthan Steno Interview of qualified candidates will likely to be commenced from 28 July 2021 (Wednesday). Schedule of interview shall be uploaded on the official website of the court, very soon. Therefore, candidates are advised to visit the official website of this court, regularly

How to Download Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Result 2021 ?

Rajasthan High Court had published the notification for filling up 434 vacancies for Stenographer Grade lll (Hindi &English) under District Courts and Stenographers for District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) & permanent Lok Adalats (PLAs),