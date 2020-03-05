Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020, 2500 Vacancies Notified, Apply @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020: Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has published the short recruitment notification for the post of Home Guard. A total of 2500 vacancies are available for Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020.

Eligible candidates can apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Jobs through online mode on official website of Rajasthan www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in on or before 06 May 2020.

Candidates can check more details on Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment such as Application Procedure, Eligibility, Criteria, Vacancy Details, Application Procedure below:

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 06 May 2020

Rajasthan Home Guard Vacancy Details

Home Guard - 2500 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Home Guard Post

Educational Qualification:

4th Class Passed

Physical Eligibility:

Male

Height: 168 Cms

Chest: 81 Cms and 86 Cms

Female

Height: 89 Cms

Weight: 45 Kgs

Age Limit:

18 to 45 Years

How to Apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the through official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in on or before 06 May 2020.



Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment Notification