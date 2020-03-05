Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020, 2500 Vacancies Notified, Apply @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020: Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has published the short recruitment notification for the post of Home Guard. A total of 2500 vacancies are available for Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020.
Eligible candidates can apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Jobs through online mode on official website of Rajasthan www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in on or before 06 May 2020.
Candidates can check more details on Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment such as Application Procedure, Eligibility, Criteria, Vacancy Details, Application Procedure below:
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 06 May 2020
Rajasthan Home Guard Vacancy Details
Home Guard - 2500 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Home Guard Post
Educational Qualification:
4th Class Passed
Physical Eligibility:
Male
- Height: 168 Cms
- Chest: 81 Cms and 86 Cms
Female
- Height: 89 Cms
- Weight: 45 Kgs
Age Limit:
18 to 45 Years
How to Apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Posts 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the through official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in on or before 06 May 2020.
Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment Notification