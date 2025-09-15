RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Steps to Download

By Mohd Salman
Sep 15, 2025, 12:33 IST

The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 will be released at police.rajasthan.gov.in for the exam held on September 13–14. Candidates can download the provisional key, calculate scores, and raise objections. Final answer key and merit list will follow after review of challenges.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department will release the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 at police.rajasthan.gov.in for candidates who attempted the examination conducted on September 13 and September 14, 2025 for 10000 vacancies. The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key is an important document that helps candidates in evaluating their performance and calculating their estimated score before the release of results.
The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key provides not only transparency in the evaluation process but also allows candidates to identify and raise objections in case of any discrepancies. Continue reading the article to learn about the Rajasthan Police Answer Key 2025 download procedure, the marks calculation method and the process to raise objections.

Rajasthan Police Answer Key 2025

The Rajasthan Police Department will release the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 which will be provisional and allow candidates to raise objections if they find any discrepancies in the provided answers. After checking all the objections raised by candidates with supporting evidence, the department will release the final answer key and also prepare the merit list on that basis. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam pattern consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions which carry 1 mark each for a correct answer and there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers.

Also Check,

Rajasthan Police Constable Question Paper 2025

Rajasthan Police Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Police Answer Key 2025 will be released containing the correct answers as well as answers marked. Candidates who have attempted the examination will be able to check the response sheet pdf by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Director-General of Police, Rajasthan

Official Website

police.rajasthan.gov.in

Exam Dates

September 13 and September 14, 2025

Answer Key Status

Expected in first week of October 2025

Total Questions

150

Marking Scheme

+1 for correct answer, -0.25 for incorrect answer

How to Download the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will be able to download their Rajasthan Police Answer Key by clicking on the direct link that will be provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps below. The answer key exclusively will be released on its official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Check the steps below

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police Department, police.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, check for the "Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025" link under the latest notifications or recruitment section
  • Enter your registration number/application ID and date of birth/password to access your response sheet.
  • Match the answers and calculate your estimated marks.

