Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021 Registration Ends on March 31: Check Date, Eligibility Criteria & Notification

The online registration for Rajasthan PTET 2021 will end on March 31. Candidates who have passed Class 12th can register for a 4-year B.Ed course (B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed), while Graduates can register for a 2-year B.Ed course. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for Rajasthan PTET 2021 can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process. We have also updated here the direct link for Rajasthan PTET Application Form 2021. The candidates can click on the given link to access the online application form.

It is the second consecutive year that the PTET 2021 exam will be conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner. Earlier, the previous editions of PTET 2017 and 2018 were conducted by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University and the 2016 exam was conducted by Kota University. The PTET exam is held every year to test candidates' eligibility to get admission for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Bachelor of Arts (BA)/Bachelor of Science (BSc) B.Ed. courses which are offered at Rajasthan Universities.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Important Dates

Events Dates Release of Rajasthan PTET Application Form February 3, 2021 Last Date to Apply (Extended) March 31, 2021 Release of admit card To be declared Rajasthan PTET 2021 Exam Date May 16, 2021

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Fee

While applying for the Rajasthan PTET 2021, the candidates will have to pay an application fee. It is mandatory for all the candidates to pay the application fee to complete the registration process. The Rajasthan PTET Application Fee 2021 for all the categories is INR 500/-. The candidates can pay the application fee in online mode (via debit/ credit/ net banking) or in offline mode (via E-Challan).

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to appear for the entrance exam can go through the below-mentioned eligibility parameters as defined by the conducting authority.

For B.Ed Course, a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks in graduation from a recognized university For Pre BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed courses, a minimum of 50 percent marks are necessary in Class 12th

Documents Required to Fill Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Form

Before filling the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Form, the candidates must keep all the required documents ready to be uploaded. Given below is the list of documents to be uploaded for the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Form:

Class 10th & 12th Marksheet Transfer Certificate Character Certificate Caste Certificate (If Applicable) Scanned Passport Size Photograph Scanned Signature









