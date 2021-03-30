Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021 Registration Ends on March 31: Check Date, Eligibility Criteria & Notification

Dungar College Bikaner had extended the last date of registration for the PTET exam 2021 and the eligible candidates can apply for it till March 31. Check here about the application process, eligibility criteria & exam schedule of PTET 2021 exam. 

Created On: Mar 30, 2021 18:53 IST
Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021 Registration Ends on March 31: Check Date, Eligibility Criteria & Notification
Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021 Registration Ends on March 31: Check Date, Eligibility Criteria & Notification

The online registration for Rajasthan PTET 2021 will end on March 31. Candidates who have passed Class 12th can register for a 4-year B.Ed course (B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed), while Graduates can register for a 2-year B.Ed course. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for Rajasthan PTET 2021 can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.  We have also updated here the direct link for Rajasthan PTET Application Form 2021. The candidates can click on the given link to access the online application form.

Direct Link to Register for Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021

It is the second consecutive year that the PTET 2021 exam will be conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner. Earlier, the previous editions of PTET 2017 and 2018 were conducted by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University and the 2016 exam was conducted by Kota University. The PTET exam is held every year to test candidates' eligibility to get admission for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and  Bachelor of Arts (BA)/Bachelor of Science (BSc) B.Ed. courses which are offered at Rajasthan Universities.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Important Dates

Events

Dates

Release of Rajasthan PTET Application Form 

February 3, 2021

Last Date to Apply (Extended)

March 31, 2021

Release of admit card

To be declared

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Exam Date

May 16, 2021

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Fee

While applying for the Rajasthan PTET 2021, the candidates will have to pay an application fee. It is mandatory for all the candidates to pay the application fee to complete the registration process. The Rajasthan PTET Application Fee 2021 for all the categories is INR 500/-. The candidates can pay the application fee in online mode (via debit/ credit/ net banking) or in offline mode (via E-Challan). 

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to appear for the entrance exam can go through the below-mentioned eligibility parameters as defined by the conducting authority. 

  1. For B.Ed Course, a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks in graduation from a recognized university
  2. For Pre BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed courses, a minimum of 50 percent marks are necessary in Class 12th

Documents Required to Fill Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Form

Before filling the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Form, the candidates must keep all the required documents ready to be uploaded. Given below is the list of documents to be uploaded for the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Form:

  1. Class 10th & 12th Marksheet
  2. Transfer Certificate
  3. Character Certificate
  4. Caste Certificate (If Applicable)
  5. Scanned Passport Size Photograph
  6. Scanned Signature

FAQ

What is PTET Exam Pattern 2021?

Rajasthan PTET Exam is held offline in pen and paper mode. Candidates are asked a total of 200 multiple choice questions. The total marks of the exam are 600 marks and candidates are given 3 hours to attempt the question paper.

Is there negative marking in PTET 2021 Exam?

No, there is no negative marking in Rajasthan PTET Exam.

Which organisation conducts the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Exam?

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Exam is being counducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.

What is PTET Exam?

Rajasthan PTET Exam is held every year as a screening test for candidates who seek admission for 2 Years B.Ed and 4 years BA-B.Sc. B.Ed courses in colleges of Rajasthan.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next