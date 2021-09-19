Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 Update: When will Result Declare @ptetraj2021.com ? Details Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 Result is expected today on ptetraj2021.com, as per media reports. Check Updates and Procedure to Download The Result Here.

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021: Government Dungar College, Rajasthan is expected to release result of Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (Rajasthan PTET) today on ptetraj2021.com, as per media reports. Also, as per the twitter account Minister for Higher Education (Independent Charge), Bhanwar Singh Bhati Rajasthan PTET Result is scheduled to be released on 19 September 2021. Candidates who appeared in PET Exam on 08 September 2021 can check the result online, once released, from this page.

Rajsthan PTET Result Website

A Merit list, containing the roll numbers of all the qualified candidates, is also expected on official website. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for Online counselling by the college.

Rajasthan PTET Exam Analysis

Lakhs of candidates had appeared in the exam. The exam was held in two shifts i.e. Morning (09:00 to 12:00 PM) and Evening (03:00 to 06:00 PM). The mode of the exam was offline (Pen & Paper). The medium of the paper was English & Hindi except for the language proficiency section which was conducted in respective languages only.

There were a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) under 4 sections: Mental Ability, Teaching Attitude & Aptitude, General Awareness, and Language Proficiency of 600 marks. As per the reports, the difficulty level for General Awareness, and Language Proficiency sections was easy while difficulty level for Mental Ability and Teaching Attitude & Aptitude was moderate.

How to Download Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 ?

1.Go to official website of PTET - http://ptetraj2021.com/pTet2021/hSPteTMaiPage.php

2.On the homepage, click on the result link

3.Enter your details.

4.Download PTET Result 2021

5.Take a print out for future use.

The exam is being conducted is being conducted by Dungar College of Rajasthan for admission into 4 Year Integrated Course (B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed).