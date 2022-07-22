Rajasthan PTET Result 2022 (Out) @ptetraj2022.org: Download Marks Link Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2022 has been declared by Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan. Candidates can check the link here.

PTET Result 2022 Download: Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan released the awaited PTET Result Link on its official website (ptetraj2022.org), on 22 July 2022. Now, candidates can check their PTET Marks 2022 by visiting the official website of REET (ptetraj2022.org). Candidates who get the minimum eligibility marks can now apply for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. Course 2022 and for Pre B.Ed Course 2022.

.A total of 5,42,833 candidates had applied for the Rajasthan PTET exam.

How to Download PTET Result 2022 ?

Step 1: In the first step, visit the official website of PTET i.e. ptetraj2022.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Click Here for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course' or 'Click Here for B.Ed 2 Year Course'

Step 3: Click on the result link and provide your details such as form number or roll number

Step 4: Download PTET 2022 Result

What is After PTET Result 2022 ?

The candidates will be allotted colleges on the basis of a merit list which will be prepared on the basis of performance in PTET . The important dates regarding for commencement of registration for counselling, fee payment and choice filling will be released soon.

Out of the total seats, 16 are reserved for SC, 12 for ST, 21 for OBC, 5 for MBC, 10% for EWS.

The selected candidate will be allotted B.Ed college on the basis of his/her merit and not his/her district or location.At the time of allotting the college, the preference filled by him, his faculty, teaching subject, choice of college will also be seen.

PTET Registration began on 01 March 2022 and continued till 15 April 2022 and the PTET Exam was held on 03 July 2022 from 11: 30 AM to 02:30 PM across the state. A total of 5,42,833 candidates have applied for the Rajasthan PTET exam. For the two-year B.Ed course, 379521 candidates have applied while 164816 candidates have applied for the 4-year integrated B.Ed course had applied.