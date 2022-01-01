Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 32000 Vacancies for Primary Teacher, Apply Online

Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner has published the notifications for recruitment of 32000 for Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers. Check Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy Details, Application Process and Other Details.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification: Excellent opportunity for teachers looking for jobs in Rajasthan. Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner, on the occasion of New Year, has announced bumper vacancies for the post of Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher. Around 32000 vacancies shall be filled in government schools of Rajasthan under TSP and Non-TSP areas.

Rajasthan Teacher Application Form will be opened from 10 January 2022. Interested and eligible teachers can apply online on or before 09 February 2022 on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Out of total vacancies, 15500 vacancies are for Primary Level and 16500 are for Upper Primary Level.

You can check details on Rajsthan Primary Teacher Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy Details, Application Process and Others by visiting the PDF Links provided at the end of this article or by scrolling down.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Rajasthan Teacher Online Application - 10 January 2022

Last Date Rajasthan Teacher Online Application - 09 February 2022

Rajasthan Teacher Vacancy Details

Rajasthan Teacher Primary Level I - 15500 Posts

TSP

General - 3500

Special - 60

Non-TSP

General - 11500

Special - 440

Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level II - 16500 Posts

TSP

General - 2580

Special - 55

Subject Name General Special Total English 4330 95 4425 Hindi 1930 102 2032 Sanskrit 976 33 1009 Urdu 309 12 321 Punjabi 175 6 181 Sindhi 10 1 11 Social Studies 2515 101 2616 Science / Math 3175 95 3270

Upper Primary TSP Subject-wise Vacancy

Non-TSP

General - 13420

Special - 445

Upper Primary Non-TSP Subject-wise Vacancy

Rajasthan Teacher Salary:

Primary Teacher - Rs, 23700/-

Upper Primary Teacher -

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Primary Level I Teacher - 12th passed with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR 12th passed with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR 12th passed with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree.

Upper Primary Level II Teacher - Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR 12th with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree / BA BED / BSc BED.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Criteria for Rajasthan Teacher

The selection will be done on the basis of a merit list.

How to Apply for Rajasthan TeacherRecruitment 2022?

Candidates can apply online on the official website (recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in) from 10 Jan to 09 Feb 2022.

Rajasthan Teacher Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS : 100/-

NCL OBC : 70/-

SC / ST / PH / Saharia: 60/-

Pay the Examination Fee through Online mode via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Fee Mode.

Rajasthan Primary Teacher Notification TSP

Rajasthan Primary Teacher Notification Non TSP