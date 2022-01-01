Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 32000 Vacancies for Primary Teacher, Apply Online

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification: Excellent opportunity for teachers looking for jobs in Rajasthan. Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner, on the occasion of New Year, has announced bumper vacancies for the post of Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher. Around 32000 vacancies shall be filled in government schools of Rajasthan under TSP and Non-TSP areas.
Rajasthan Teacher Application Form will be opened from 10 January 2022. Interested and eligible teachers can apply online on or before 09 February 2022 on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Out of total vacancies, 15500 vacancies are for Primary Level and 16500 are for Upper Primary Level.
You can check details on Rajsthan Primary Teacher Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy Details, Application Process and Others by visiting the PDF Links provided at the end of this article or by scrolling down.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Rajasthan Teacher Online Application - 10 January 2022
- Last Date Rajasthan Teacher Online Application - 09 February 2022
Rajasthan Teacher Vacancy Details
Rajasthan Teacher Primary Level I - 15500 Posts
TSP
- General - 3500
- Special - 60
Non-TSP
- General - 11500
- Special - 440
Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level II - 16500 Posts
TSP
- General - 2580
- Special - 55
|
Subject Name
|
General
|
Special
|
Total
|
English
|
4330
|
95
|
4425
|
Hindi
|
1930
|
102
|
2032
|
Sanskrit
|
976
|
33
|
1009
|
Urdu
|
309
|
12
|
321
|
Punjabi
|
175
|
6
|
181
|
Sindhi
|
10
|
1
|
11
|
Social Studies
|
2515
|
101
|
2616
|
Science / Math
|
3175
|
95
|
3270
Upper Primary TSP Subject-wise Vacancy
Non-TSP
- General - 13420
- Special - 445
Upper Primary Non-TSP Subject-wise Vacancy
Rajasthan Teacher Salary:
Primary Teacher - Rs, 23700/-
Upper Primary Teacher -
Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Primary Level I Teacher - 12th passed with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR 12th passed with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR 12th passed with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree.
Upper Primary Level II Teacher - Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR 12th with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree / BA BED / BSc BED.
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
Selection Criteria for Rajasthan Teacher
The selection will be done on the basis of a merit list.
How to Apply for Rajasthan TeacherRecruitment 2022?
Candidates can apply online on the official website (recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in) from 10 Jan to 09 Feb 2022.
Rajasthan Teacher Application Fee
- General / OBC / EWS : 100/-
- NCL OBC : 70/-
- SC / ST / PH / Saharia: 60/-
Pay the Examination Fee through Online mode via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Fee Mode.
Rajasthan Primary Teacher Notification TSP