Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojna Recruitment 2022: Apply for 93000 Guest Faculty Posts

Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojna Recruitment 2022: The government of Rajasthan has more than ninety thousands vacancies for Guest Teacher Posts.

Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojna Recruitment 2022: Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Government of Rajasthan is looking to recruit Guest Teachers under Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojna. Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit the application via offline mode to the respective school of their district. The date for submitting an offline application is from 02 November to 04 November 2022.

The candidates can download the notification and application form from the official website i.e. education.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to media reports, around 93147 teachers' posts are vacant in 64781 schools in Rajasthan. The teacher will be appointed as guest faculty as Lecturer, Senior Teacher, Teacher Level 2, Teacher level 1, Lab Assistant, Physical Education Teacher, etc. At the same time, the government is proposing 60260 vacancies for Permanent Teacher Posts.

Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojna Honorarium

Selected candidates will be paid for the following posts as follow:

Name of the Post Per month Per Minute Sanskrit School Grade-I Rs.30,000 Rs.400 Grade-II Rs.25,000 Rs.350 Grade-III & PET Teacher Rs.21,000 Rs.300 Sanskrit College Assistant Professor Rs.45,000 Rs.800

Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojna Selection Process

The schools will publish the list of applications received from candidates for various posts on 05 November 2022. Then a merit list will be prepared and will be released by 07 November 2022 on which objections will be invited on 09 November. The final merit list will be released on 10 November 2022. Candidates will be called for Document Verification on 11 November 2022. Then the appointment orders will be issued on November 12 and the selected candidates will have to join by 19 November 2022.

Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojna Recruitment Notification and Application



