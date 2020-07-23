Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Recruitment 2020: 441 Vacancies for Sweeper Posts

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Part Time Sweeper (Safai Kamgar). The recruitment will be done on contractual basis. There will be no extension of contract basis. Interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 18 August 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 18 August 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Part Time Sweeper (Safai Kamgar) Vacancy Details

Part Time Sweeper (Safai Kamgar) - 441 Posts

Salary:

Salary as per the norms of minimum wages of skilled workers.

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Part Time Sweeper (Safai Kamgar) Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check the detailed notifcation for educational qualification

Age Limit:

The age of the candiate should be between 18 years and 40 years.

Selection Procedure for Surat Municipal Corporation Part Time Sweeper (Safai Kamgar) Posts

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview/test.

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Part Time Sweeper (Safai Kamgar) Posts Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the with duly filled application form along with other documents to the Civic Center of Rajkot Municipal Corporation on or before 18 August 2020.