RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Exam on 22nd November: Check Last Minute Tips to score high in Exam; Know Exam Rules

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be conducting the RBI Assistant 2020 Mains exam on 22nd November 2020 to fill a total of 926 vacancies to the post of Assistant-2019. Candidates who have been declared passed in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2019-2020 exam will be appearing for the Mains examination to get shortlisted for the Language Proficiency Test. Qualifying the RBI Assistant 2020 Mains exam could be a bit challenging for candidates, considering the high competition level. For the ease of candidates, we have provided here some best last minute tips that will help candidates in brushing up their preparations to score high in the exam. Also, have a look at the exam instructions and rules to be followed on the day of examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RBI Assistant Mains exam will be conducted online, comprising a total of 200 questions from five sections - Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge. Each section carries 40 marks and there is separate sectional timing for each. Candidates should be well prepared to appear for the Mains examination. So, go through the last minute preparation tips given below and revise accordingly for the exam:
RBI Assistant Mains 2020: Last Minute Tips
Let's look at some best tips that will help you in last-minute preparations for the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam:
Go through the RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2020 thoroughly
Candidates should be well aware of the latest exam pattern for the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam. We have listed below the detailed structure of the exam below:
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Allotted
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
135 minutes
-RBI Assistant Mains exam will conducted online on computer
-The exam will contain objective multiple choice questions (MCQs)
-Questions will be set bilingually in English & Hindi languages, except for the English Language section
-There will be a sectional timing for each section, as mentioned above
-Candidates need to score cut off marks in each section individually as well as overall cut-off
- There will be sectional timing of each test or subject
- There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for a wrong answer
Revise the Important Topics for RBI Assistant Mains 2020
We have listed down the important topics of RBI Assistant mains examination of all sections - Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge. Have a look:
|
Reasoning
|
Puzzles
Inference-based
Alphabetical Series
Figure Series
Word Formation
Venn Diagram
Analogy
Coding-Decoding
Direction and Distance
Blood Relations
Verbal reasoning
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Syllogism
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Punctuation
Phrases and Idioms
Fill in the Blanks
Spelling Error
One word Substitution
Sentence Correction
Rearrangement of Sentences
Error Detection
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
Numerical Ability
|
Data Interpretation
Number Series
Algebra
Approximation
Simplification
Percentage
SI & CI
Speed, Distance and Time
Averages
Ratio and Proportion
Profit & Loss
Time and Work
Problem on Ages
Mensuration
Trigonometry
Geometry
|
General Awareness
|
Static General Knowledge
Current Affairs
General Science
History
Geography
Economy
Polity
Sports
Important Schemes
People in News
Awards
Banking Awareness
Banking terms
Financial Institutions
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Internet & Web
MS Office
Networking
Database Management
Security
Operating System
Time Management & Accuracy
Every bank exam including the RBI Assistant Mains is about time management and accuracy. Candidates who have practiced well by solving mock tests and model papers can gain command over these two aspects. While solving the question paper, candidates should allot time to sections where your strength lies. Do not allot more than one minute to any question. If you get stuck in a particular question, skip it and move on to solve the rest of the question paper with accuracy.
Read the Questions Carefully
There is penalty of negative marking of 0.25 marks in the exam for every wrong answer. So, concentrate on marking the most accurate option as your answer in the examination. While focusing on completing the paper on time, candidates tend to make mistakes of choosing the wrong option. Avoid such mistakes by reading the complete questions first carefully and then go on to choose the most appropriate option.
Do not forget to carry your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof to Exam Centre
Candidates should not forget to carry their Admit Card, Photograph and Original Photo ID proof to the exam centre on the day of examination. Those who forget to carry their admit card to the examination hall, will be denied entry. If you have still not downloaded your RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020, download now on the direct link mentioned below:
Download RBI Assistant 2020 Mains Admit Card- Direct Link
Exam Instructions & Rules to be followed on 22nd November amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The RBI has notified a few exam rules to be followed by all candidates mandatorily on the day of examination, i.e., 22nd November 2020. These exam rules and instructions are the preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. Have a look:
- Reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on your admit card. Entry to the exam centre will be provided on the basis of this time slot only to ensure social distancing.
- Candidates should carry all these items to the examination centre:
- Face Mask; candidates compulsorily need to wear a mask
- Gloves
- Personal water bottle (transparent)
- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
- A ball point pen and ink stamp pad
- Candidates will not be allowed to share their personal belonging with anyone
- Maintain safe social distance among each other at the centre
- It is must for every candidate to install AarogyaSetu App on their mobile phones. Candidates need to display AarogyaSetu status at the entry point.