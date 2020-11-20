RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Exam on 22nd November: Check Last Minute Tips to score high in Exam; Know Exam Rules

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be conducting the RBI Assistant 2020 Mains exam on 22nd November 2020 to fill a total of 926 vacancies to the post of Assistant-2019. Candidates who have been declared passed in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2019-2020 exam will be appearing for the Mains examination to get shortlisted for the Language Proficiency Test. Qualifying the RBI Assistant 2020 Mains exam could be a bit challenging for candidates, considering the high competition level. For the ease of candidates, we have provided here some best last minute tips that will help candidates in brushing up their preparations to score high in the exam. Also, have a look at the exam instructions and rules to be followed on the day of examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RBI Assistant Mains exam will be conducted online, comprising a total of 200 questions from five sections - Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge. Each section carries 40 marks and there is separate sectional timing for each. Candidates should be well prepared to appear for the Mains examination. So, go through the last minute preparation tips given below and revise accordingly for the exam:

RBI Assistant Mains 2020: Last Minute Tips

Let's look at some best tips that will help you in last-minute preparations for the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam:

Go through the RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2020 thoroughly

Candidates should be well aware of the latest exam pattern for the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam. We have listed below the detailed structure of the exam below:

Section Total Questions Marks Time Allotted Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes English Language 40 40 30 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 30 minutes General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes Total 200 200 135 minutes

-RBI Assistant Mains exam will conducted online on computer

-The exam will contain objective multiple choice questions (MCQs)

-Questions will be set bilingually in English & Hindi languages, except for the English Language section

-There will be a sectional timing for each section, as mentioned above

-Candidates need to score cut off marks in each section individually as well as overall cut-off

- There will be sectional timing of each test or subject

- There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for a wrong answer

Revise the Important Topics for RBI Assistant Mains 2020

We have listed down the important topics of RBI Assistant mains examination of all sections - Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge. Have a look:

Reasoning Puzzles Inference-based Alphabetical Series Figure Series Word Formation Venn Diagram Analogy Coding-Decoding Direction and Distance Blood Relations Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Syllogism English Language Reading Comprehension Punctuation Phrases and Idioms Fill in the Blanks Spelling Error One word Substitution Sentence Correction Rearrangement of Sentences Error Detection Synonyms & Antonyms Numerical Ability Data Interpretation Number Series Algebra Approximation Simplification Percentage SI & CI Speed, Distance and Time Averages Ratio and Proportion Profit & Loss Time and Work Problem on Ages Mensuration Trigonometry Geometry General Awareness Static General Knowledge Current Affairs General Science History Geography Economy Polity Sports Important Schemes People in News Awards Banking Awareness Banking terms Financial Institutions Computer Knowledge Internet & Web MS Office Networking Database Management Security Operating System

Time Management & Accuracy

Every bank exam including the RBI Assistant Mains is about time management and accuracy. Candidates who have practiced well by solving mock tests and model papers can gain command over these two aspects. While solving the question paper, candidates should allot time to sections where your strength lies. Do not allot more than one minute to any question. If you get stuck in a particular question, skip it and move on to solve the rest of the question paper with accuracy.

Read the Questions Carefully

There is penalty of negative marking of 0.25 marks in the exam for every wrong answer. So, concentrate on marking the most accurate option as your answer in the examination. While focusing on completing the paper on time, candidates tend to make mistakes of choosing the wrong option. Avoid such mistakes by reading the complete questions first carefully and then go on to choose the most appropriate option.

Do not forget to carry your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof to Exam Centre

Candidates should not forget to carry their Admit Card, Photograph and Original Photo ID proof to the exam centre on the day of examination. Those who forget to carry their admit card to the examination hall, will be denied entry. If you have still not downloaded your RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020, download now on the direct link mentioned below:

Exam Instructions & Rules to be followed on 22nd November amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The RBI has notified a few exam rules to be followed by all candidates mandatorily on the day of examination, i.e., 22nd November 2020. These exam rules and instructions are the preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. Have a look:

- Reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on your admit card. Entry to the exam centre will be provided on the basis of this time slot only to ensure social distancing.

- Candidates should carry all these items to the examination centre:

Face Mask; candidates compulsorily need to wear a mask

Gloves

Personal water bottle (transparent)

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A ball point pen and ink stamp pad

- Candidates will not be allowed to share their personal belonging with anyone

- Maintain safe social distance among each other at the centre

- It is must for every candidate to install AarogyaSetu App on their mobile phones. Candidates need to display AarogyaSetu status at the entry point.