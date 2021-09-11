RBI Grade B Final Result 2021 Released @opportunities.rbi.org.in, Download Link Here

RBI Grade B Final Result 2021 has been released on opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check download link for final selected candidates here.

RBI Grade B Final Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the final result for the post of Officer in Grade B (DR) for General, DEPR and DSIM. Candidate who appeared in interview round, can download RBI Grade B Result from the RBI Website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Final 2 Result Links are given below. The candidates can also download RBI Grade B Officer Result, directly, through the link below:

RBI Grade B Result Download Link for General

RBI Grade B Result Download Link for DEPR

RBI Grade B Result Download Link for DSIM

It is to be noted that the Mark sheets & category wise cut - off marks for the Phase-II and Interview, will be displayed on RBI website in an interactive manner within 15 working days from the declaration of this result.

RBI Grade B Recruitment is being conducted for filling up 322 vacancies for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM. Online Applications were from 28 January to 15 February 2021.

How to Download RBI Grade B Final Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on ‘Current Vacancies’ then ‘Result’

A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Result of Officers in Grade B (DR) (GEN), (DEPR) and (DSIM) PY-2021'

It will redirect you to a new page where you find links of result - ‘Roll Numbers of Candidates recommended for selection to the post of Officers in Grade B (DR) (GENERAL) PY-2021” or “Roll Numbers of Candidates recommended for selection to the post of Officers in Grade B (DR) (DEPR) PY-2021” or “Roll Numbers of Candidates recommended for selection to the post of Officers in Grade B (DR) (DSIM) PY-2021”

Download RBI Grade B Final Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates