RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 Released @rbi.org.in, Check RBI Officer Prelims Admit Card Download Link Here, Exam on 6 March

Created On: Feb 26, 2021 13:17 IST
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - In Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams DEPR/DSIM. The candidates who applied for RBI Grade B Phase 1 2021 can now download RBI Officer Prelims Admit Card 2021  through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

The facility of downloading  RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 will be available till 6 March 2021. All candidates are advised to download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Hall Ticket 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.  The candidates can download their admit cards by following the easy steps given below. 

According to the official notification, RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam is scheduled to be held on 6 March 2021. The admit card for the same can be expected in the last week of February. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. A total of 322 vacancies will be recruited for various posts according to the notification.

How and Where to Download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website.i.e.rbi.org.in.
  2. Click on RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to the new page.
  4. RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 will be displayed.
  5. Download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021  - activated

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam Pattern 

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2021 will comprise a single Paper for 200 marks. The Paper will consist of tests of General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. A total time of 120 minutes will be given for answering. However, separate time will be allotted for each test. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-1.

The RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 online Examination will be conducted on April 1 2021 only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of Phase-I and based on the cut-off decided by the Board.

 

FAQ

Do I need to carry documents at the time of RBI Grade B Prelims Exam 2021?

The candidates are required to carry a valid identity card along with an admit card on the day of the prelims exam.

How many vacancies will be recruited through RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021?

A total of 322 vacancies will be recruited for various posts according to the notification.

What is the last date for downloading RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021?

The facility of downloading RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 will be available till 6 March 2021.

How can I download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021?

Candidates who applied for RBI Grade B Phase 1 2021 can download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.
