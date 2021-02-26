RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 Released @rbi.org.in, Check RBI Officer Prelims Admit Card Download Link Here, Exam on 6 March

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - In Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams DEPR/DSIM. The candidates who applied for RBI Grade B Phase 1 2021 can now download RBI Officer Prelims Admit Card 2021 through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

The facility of downloading RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 will be available till 6 March 2021. All candidates are advised to download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Hall Ticket 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The candidates can download their admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

According to the official notification, RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam is scheduled to be held on 6 March 2021. The admit card for the same can be expected in the last week of February. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. A total of 322 vacancies will be recruited for various posts according to the notification.

How and Where to Download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2021 - activated

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam Pattern

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2021 will comprise a single Paper for 200 marks. The Paper will consist of tests of General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. A total time of 120 minutes will be given for answering. However, separate time will be allotted for each test. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-1.

The RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 online Examination will be conducted on April 1 2021 only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of Phase-I and based on the cut-off decided by the Board.