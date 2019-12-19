RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Result 2019 Announced @ rbi.org.in, Check Interview dates

RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Result 2019 Download: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the Grade B Recruitment 2019 of Phase 2 examination on its official website. Now all wait is over for those candidates who have appeared in the RBI Officer Grade B exam. Now candidates can check their RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Result 2019 on the official website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)- rbi.org.in.

Now all the selected candidates will have to participate in the Interview which will be commence at Mumbai tentatively from January 13, 2020 and will end in last week of March 2020. The interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent separately to shortlisted candidates in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address.

According to the short notification released by the RBI, candidates qualified will have to take print out of the relevant proforma and duly fill up and complete them and send along with copies of mentioned certificates to the mentioned address within seven days of the date of declaration of the result on the website.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has conducted the RBI-Services Board - Grade-B (General) - DR-BY-2019 Phase-I Exam on 09 November 2019. Now RBI has released the individual Mark Sheet & category-wise cut off only for Gr B DR (General)-2019 Phase-I examination in interactive manner on the website.

Candidates should note that Mark list & category wise cut-off will be displayed on website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment. Results for RBI GR B –DEPR and DSIM- 2019 will be uploaded separately.



Direct Link for RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Result 2019





RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Result 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. rbi.org.in

Recruitment related Announcements section on Home page.

Click on the link -Result of Phase-II Examination for Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade –B (GEN)- BY – 2019 given on the home page.

You will get a new window where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for RBI Officer Grade B Posts. Candidates can check also the jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.