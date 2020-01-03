RBI Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Banks Medical Consultant Posts, Apply by 24 Jan

RBI Recruitment 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Banks Medical Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Banks Medical Consultant through the prescribed format on or before 24 January 2020.

Important Dates:



Starting date of online application submission for RBI BMC Recruitment 2020: 3 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application submission for RBI BMC Recruitment 2020: 24 January 2020

RBI BMC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Banks Medical Consultant – 4 Posts

RBI BMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Banks Medical Consultant Posts

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have MBBS degree of any recognized university in the Allopathic System of Medicine.

RBI BMC Recruitment 2020 Experience – 2 years

RBI BMC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 850 per hour Rs. 1,000 per month may be treated as conveyance expense.

RBI BMC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected for Bank Medical Consultant through Personal Interview Round.

Download RBI BMC Recruitment 2020 Official notification PDF



Official Website



How to apply for RBI BMC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for RBI BMC Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, 10/03/08, Nrupathunga Road, Bengaluru-560 001 on or before 24 January 2020.

