RBI Result 2021 Out @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Download Non CSG AM, Manager and Legal Officer Selection List for Interview

RBI Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result of online exam for the Non-CSG Posts such as Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security), Manager and Legal Officer in Grade B. Candidates, who appeared in RBI Non CSG Exam on 10 April 2021, can download RBI AM Result and Other from the official website of RBI Career i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Result Links are given below. The candidates can download RBI Non CSG Result, directly, through the links below:

Candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for the interview round. The date and time for the interview will be announced in due course.

The interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to above shortlisted candidates (in due course) on their registered email address. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox regularly, including spam and junk box for the same.

All the shortlisted candidates are advised to take print out of the interview call letter through their E-mail ID and bring its hard copy on the day of interview along with ORIGINAL documents in support of their eligibility for verification.

All shortlisted candidates should submit documents such as BIO-DATA (filled in original and scanned), Proof of Date of Birth,Certificate of Educational Qualification, Experience Certificate, Caste Certificate etc. latest by 15 June 2021 to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in (It may also be noted that all future correspondence and queries regarding submission of bio-data and documents should be made on the above e-mail ID only).

Please note following points carefully while sending documents: Documents should be sent from registered e-mail ID only. All Documents must be in PDF format and self-certified. Page size of the document to be A4. The Bio-data should be scanned in one separate PDF file and all other documents should be scanned in another single PDF file (total two PDF files only - one for Bio-data and another for the remaining all other documents) in the same serial as mentioned below. The size of the e-mail should not exceed 20 MB. Please ensure that Documents uploaded are clear and readable. While sending above documents, e-mail subject should be Registration Number-Name of the Candidate-Post name (Legal Officer / Manager-Tech Civil / AM - Rajbhasha / AM (P&S) and Bio-data / Documents (as the case may be).

How to Download RBI Result 2021 ?