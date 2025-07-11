RBI SO Grade A and B Apply Online Begins at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and More

The Reserve Bank of India has officially rolled out its another highly anticipated SO Grade A and Grade B recruitment drive, opening the online registration window today, June 11. A total of 28 vacancies for Legal Officer, Manager, and Assistant Manager posts are on offer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications for RBI Grade B SO Recruitment at rbi.org.in. The last date to apply online is 31st July. The RBI SO Exam Date is 16 August. This article outlines details on RBI SO Apply Online 2025 process, including dates, steps to apply, direct registration link, vacancy and more.
RBI Grade B Vacancy 2025
RBI has invited online applications for 28 Specialist Officer vacancies across various Grade A and Grade B posts. These vacancies will be filled for Legal Officer, Manager (Technical–Civil & Electrical), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), and Assistant Manager (Security & Protocol) posts. Candidates aged between 21 and 30 years can submit their RBI SO online forms till 31st July. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in Phase 1, Phase 2 and Interview.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’
|
5
|
Manager (Technical–Civil) in Grade ‘B’
|
6
|
Manager (Technical–Electrical) in Grade ‘B’
|
4
|
Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’
|
3
|
Assistant Manager (Security & Protocol) in Grade ‘A’
|
10
|
Total
|
28
RBI SO Apply Online 2025
RBI has begun the application process for SO Grade A and Grade B 2025 exam. The application window will close on 31st July at 6 pm. Candidates must ensure they fulfil the eligibility criteria before submitting their application forms.
|
Notification Release Date
|
11 July 2025
|
Online Registration & Fee Payment Begins
|
11 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
31 July 2025 (6:00 PM)
|
Written/Online Examination Date
|
16 August
RBI SO Apply Online Link
The online application link has been activated along with the release of the official RBI SO Notification. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
RBI SO Grade B Apply Online Link
Steps to Apply for RBI SO Recruitment 2025
Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online link for RBI SO Grade A and B Recruitment.
Step 3: Complete the registration by providing basic information and contact details.
Step 4: Log in to your account.
Step 5: Fill in the application form.
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 7: Download the application form and submit it.
RBI SO Recruitment 2025 Application Fees
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 600 + 18% GST
- SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 100 + 18% GST
- RBI Staff: No Fee
