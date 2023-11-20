RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2024: Download The Latest Syllabus in PDF Here!

Rajasthan Board Class 9 English Syllabus: The latest RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus mentions the section-wise topics and marking scheme for the examination 2024. Download here the full syllabus in PDF.

RBSE 9 Class English Syllabus 2024: The RBSE Class 9 2024 examinations will be held during March and April 2024. Students are left with approximately five months to prepare for their annual exams. This is the time when they must be well aware of the syllabus to start their preparation in a focused and strategic manner. Being thorough with the syllabus will help students know the essential information including examination structure, list of topics to cover and the marks distribution to form an effective study plan.

In this article, we have provided the Class 9 English Syllabus by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) for the Annual Examination 2024. With this syllabus, students will get to know the course contents and examination pattern. The syllabus is available here in a readable and downloadable format.

RBSE Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2024

The Class 9 English (Compulsory) Question Paper 2024 will be for 100 marks.

The question paper will have four sections:

Section Marks Section A: Reading 20 Section A: Reading 18 Section C: Grammar 12 Section D: Textbook & Supplementary Reader 35 (Beehive) + 15 (Moments) = 50

Time allowed for the paper will be 3.15 hours.

RBSE Class 9 English Compulsory (Code No. 02) Syllabus 2023-24

Check the detailed syllabus below:

1. Reading (20 Marks)

Two unseen passages for comprehension in about 400 words for both :

Passage 1-(around 200 words) 10 Multiple Choice Questions including 2 questions on vocabulary-One testing the knowledge of similar word and the other testing the knowledge of opposite word.

Passage 2-(around 200 words) 10 Very Short Answer Type comprehension questions including questions on lexical items.

(Besides comprehension questions, lexical items should also be tested)

2. Writing (18 Marks)

(i) Letter Writing - (One out of two)

Informal - Personal, such as to family and friends.

Formal - Letters to the editor/the Principal of a school.

Email - Formal letters to the Principal of the school or to the editor of a Newspaper or Magazine.

(ii) Short Paragraph - Speech or debate type, based on outline one out of two

(Limit: 80 to 100 words)

(iii) Short writing task in the form of dialogue or story on the basis of hints.

(Limit: 80 to 100 words)

3. Grammar (12 Marks)

(i) Tenses - 04 marks

(ii) Relative Pronouns - 02 marks

(iii) Determiners - 03 marks

(iv) Prepositions - 03 marks

4. Textbook & Supplementary Reader (30+15 = 50 marks)

Prose-Beehive

(i) One passage from the textbook for comprehension (limit: 200 words)

(Besides comprehension questions, lexical items should also be tested)

(ii) Three short answer type questions (out of four, around 20-30 words each)

(iii) One long answer type question (out of two, around 80 words)

(iv) One out of two questions on drama text (local and global comprehension questions) in about 40 words.

Poetry-Beehive

(i) One out of two extracts based on poetry from the text to test comprehension and appreciation. (two questions)

(ii) Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretation of themes and ideas of the prescribed poems. (around 20-30 words each)

(iii) One out of two long answer type questions on interpretation of themes and ideas contained in the poems. (around 80 words)

Supplementary Reader-Moments

(i) One out of two long answer type questions regarding character, plot or situations occurring in the lessons. (around 80 words)

(ii) Two out of four short answer type questions. (around 60 words)

(iii) Four Multiple choice questions testing factual aspects of the lesson.

Prescribed Text Books :

1. Beehive - NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright

2. Moments - NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright

You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the following link:

