RBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2024: Check Latest Syllabus for Course Contents and Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Check the latest RBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus to know the topics covered in annual exam. Also, check the exam format and marking scheme.

RBSE 9 Class Hindi Syllabus 2024: The Class 9 Hindi Syllabus by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is an essential resource for exam preparation as it outlines the specific topics and concepts that will be tested. The syllabus also provides insights into the exam pattern and marking scheme which are helpful for developing a focused study plan and optimizing your performance in the upcoming annual exams.

The RBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 covers a wide range of topics, including prose, poetry, grammar, and literature. By going through the syllabus you will get to know the list of chapters and sub-topics under each section. The syllabus also mentions the weightage assigned to each topic, allowing students to plan their study schedule effectively and allocate their time wisely to ensure proper coverage of all essential concepts.

RBSE Class 9 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024

The RBSE Class 9 Hindi exam will be for 3.15 hours and will carry a total of 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into four parts:

Part 1: Unseen Passage - 15 marks

Part 2: Writing - 15 marks

Part 3: Grammar - 15 marks

Part 4: Textbook and Supplementary Reader - 40 (Kshitij I) + 15 (Kritika I) = 55 marks

To clearly know the topics to be prepared for the exam and understand the question paper pattern, check the syllabus below:

RBSE Class 9 Hindi (Code No. 01) Syllabus 2023-24

Prescribed Text Books :

1. Kshitij (Part 1) - NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright

2. Kritika (Part 1) - NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright

You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the following link:

