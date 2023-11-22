RBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2024 with Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme, Download PDF

Rajasthan Board Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Check the detailed syllabus of RBSE Class 9 Maths to know the topics to cover along with the exam pattern and the chapter-wise weightage for the annual exam.

RBSE 9 Class Maths Syllabus 2024: The latest syllabus of RBSE Class 9 Maths is provided in this article. The syllabus has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan officially for the current academic session 2023-24. The RBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus is an essential resource for exam preparation as it outlines the specific topics and concepts that will be tested in the 2023-24 exam. The syllabus also provides insights into the exam pattern and marking scheme which are helpful for developing a focused study plan and help students secure maximum marks in the exam. Students can download the full syllabus in PDF from the direct link provided in this article and use it to prepare for their annual exams effectively.

RBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2024

The RBSE Class 9 Maths Exam will include a theory paper of 100 marks which will be conducted at the end of the academic session 2023-24.

Time allowed to write the paper will be 3 hours.

Additional 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper.

RBSE Class 9 Maths Unit-wise & Chapter-wise Weightage 2023-24

Unit Marks 1.Number System l Number System (08) 08 2.Algebra l Polynomials (12) l Linear Equations in Two Variables (12) 24 3.Coordinate System l Coordinate Geometry (10) 10 4.Geometry l Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry (03) l Line and Angles (06) l Triangles (06) l Quadrilaterals (06) l Circles (07) 28 5.Mensuration l Heron’s Formula (08) l Surface Areas and Volumes (12) 20 6.Statistics l Statistics (10) 10 Total 100

RBSE Class 9 Maths (Code No. 09) Syllabus 2023-24

You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the following link:

RBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

