RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024 PDF with Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024: The RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus is crucial for the students preparing for the RBSE Class 9 Annual Exams 2023-24 as it mentions the chapter-wise topics to be tested in the exam. Additionally, the syllabus also reveals the chapter-wise marks distribution following which students can plan a focused study approach and allocate their time effectively. The syllabus also provides students with a clear understanding of the exam pattern allowing them to plan their preparations accordingly.

This article provides you the detailed information about the RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 along with the link using which you can download the entire syllabus in PDF.

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2024

  • The RBSE Class 9 Social Science Assessment will be based on an annual theory exam which will be conducted for 100 marks.
  • Time allowed to write the paper will be 3 hours.
  • Additional 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Unit-wise & Chapter-wise Weightage 2023-24

History (India and the Contemporary World - I)

Unit

Marks

Unit 1: Events and Processes

The French Revolution

06

Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

07

Nazism and the Rise of Hitler

06

Unit 2:  Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

Forest, Society and Colonialism

04

Pastoralists in the Modern World 

04

Geography (Contemporary India - I)

Unit

Marks

India – Size and Location

03

Physical Features of India

05

Drainage

04

Climate

05

Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

05

Population

05

Political Science (Democratic Politics - I)

Unit

Marks

What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

05

Constitutional Design

06

Electoral Politics

06

Working of Institutions

05

Democratic Rights

05

Economy - I

Unit 

Marks

The Story of Village Palampur

03

People as Resource

05

Poverty as a Challenge

06

Food Security in India

05

To clearly know the topics to cover for the annual exam and understand the question paper pattern, check the detailed syllabus below:

RBSE Class 9 Social Science (Code No. 07) Syllabus 2023-24

 

You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the following link:

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

