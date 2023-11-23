RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024 PDF with Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024: The RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus is crucial for the students preparing for the RBSE Class 9 Annual Exams 2023-24 as it mentions the chapter-wise topics to be tested in the exam. Additionally, the syllabus also reveals the chapter-wise marks distribution following which students can plan a focused study approach and allocate their time effectively. The syllabus also provides students with a clear understanding of the exam pattern allowing them to plan their preparations accordingly.
This article provides you the detailed information about the RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 along with the link using which you can download the entire syllabus in PDF.
RBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2024
- The RBSE Class 9 Social Science Assessment will be based on an annual theory exam which will be conducted for 100 marks.
- Time allowed to write the paper will be 3 hours.
- Additional 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper
RBSE Class 9 Social Science Unit-wise & Chapter-wise Weightage 2023-24
History (India and the Contemporary World - I)
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
Unit 1: Events and Processes
|
The French Revolution
|
06
|
Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution
|
07
|
Nazism and the Rise of Hitler
|
06
|
Unit 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies
|
Forest, Society and Colonialism
|
04
|
Pastoralists in the Modern World
|
04
Geography (Contemporary India - I)
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
India – Size and Location
|
03
|
Physical Features of India
|
05
|
Drainage
|
04
|
Climate
|
05
|
Natural Vegetation and Wildlife
|
05
|
Population
|
05
Political Science (Democratic Politics - I)
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
What is Democracy? Why Democracy?
|
05
|
Constitutional Design
|
06
|
Electoral Politics
|
06
|
Working of Institutions
|
05
|
Democratic Rights
|
05
Economy - I
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
The Story of Village Palampur
|
03
|
People as Resource
|
05
|
Poverty as a Challenge
|
06
|
Food Security in India
|
05
To clearly know the topics to cover for the annual exam and understand the question paper pattern, check the detailed syllabus below:
RBSE Class 9 Social Science (Code No. 07) Syllabus 2023-24
You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the following link:
