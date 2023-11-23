RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024 PDF with Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Rajasthan Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus reveals the chapter-wise topics and marks distribution for the RBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2023-24. Download the detailed syllabus in PDF here.

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024: The RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus is crucial for the students preparing for the RBSE Class 9 Annual Exams 2023-24 as it mentions the chapter-wise topics to be tested in the exam. Additionally, the syllabus also reveals the chapter-wise marks distribution following which students can plan a focused study approach and allocate their time effectively. The syllabus also provides students with a clear understanding of the exam pattern allowing them to plan their preparations accordingly.

This article provides you the detailed information about the RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 along with the link using which you can download the entire syllabus in PDF.

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2024

The RBSE Class 9 Social Science Assessment will be based on an annual theory exam which will be conducted for 100 marks.

Time allowed to write the paper will be 3 hours.

Additional 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Unit-wise & Chapter-wise Weightage 2023-24

History (India and the Contemporary World - I)

Unit Marks Unit 1: Events and Processes The French Revolution 06 Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution 07 Nazism and the Rise of Hitler 06 Unit 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies Forest, Society and Colonialism 04 Pastoralists in the Modern World 04

Geography (Contemporary India - I)

Unit Marks India – Size and Location 03 Physical Features of India 05 Drainage 04 Climate 05 Natural Vegetation and Wildlife 05 Population 05

Political Science (Democratic Politics - I)

Unit Marks What is Democracy? Why Democracy? 05 Constitutional Design 06 Electoral Politics 06 Working of Institutions 05 Democratic Rights 05

Economy - I

Unit Marks The Story of Village Palampur 03 People as Resource 05 Poverty as a Challenge 06 Food Security in India 05

To clearly know the topics to cover for the annual exam and understand the question paper pattern, check the detailed syllabus below:

RBSE Class 9 Social Science (Code No. 07) Syllabus 2023-24

You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the following link:

