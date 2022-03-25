JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

RCF Mumbai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 111 Technician Post @rcfltd.com, Salary Rs. 60,000

RCF Mumbai has invited online application for the 111 Technician posts on its official website. Check RCF Mumbai recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 25, 2022 11:33 IST
RCF Mumbai Recruitment 2022
RCF Mumbai Recruitment 2022

RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has invited application for the total 111 Technician Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online upto 04 April 2022 at rcfltd.com.


Notification Details for RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Advertisement No.: 01032022

Important Dates for RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 April 2022

Vacancy Details for RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Technician (Mechanical) Grade II: 51
Technician (Electrical)Grade II: 32
Technician (Instrumentation) Grade II : 28

Eligibility Criteria for RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Technician (Mechanical) Grade II: Full time & regular Three Years’ Diploma in (Mechanical/Allied branches of Mechanical) Engineering/Technology and successful
completion of one-year training (BOAT) under the Apprentices Act1961 (Amendment 1973).
 or
b) The Candidates with HSC(Science) and direct admission to second year/ 3rd Semester of Three Years’ Diploma in (Mechanical/Allied branches of Mechanical) Engineering/Technology and successful completion of one-year training (BOAT) under the Apprentices Act1961 (Amendment 1973).

Technician (Electrical)Grade II: a) Full time & regular Three Years’ Diploma in (Electrical/Allied branches of Electrical) Engineering/Technology and successful completion of one-year training (BOAT) under the Apprentices Act-1961 (Amendment 1973). or
b) The Candidates with HSC(Science) and direct admission to second year/ 3rd Semester of Three Years’ Diploma in (Electrical/Allied branches of Electrical) Engineering/Technology and successful completion of one-year training (BOAT) under the Apprentices Act1961 (Amendment 1973). The one-year training (BOAT) should necessarily be completed after passing Diploma in (Electrical/Allied branches of Electrical) Engineering/Technology. 

Technician (Instrumentation) Grade II : Full time & regular B.Sc.(Physics) Degree with Chemical as one of the subjects during any of the 3 years course of B.Sc. Degree and passing of The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination. NCVT in the Instrument Mechanic (Chemical Plant) i.e. IM(CP) Trade 

RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification: 

How to Apply
Candidates can apply online only from www.rcfltd.com  on or before 04.04.2022 at 5:00 pm. 

