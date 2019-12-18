Search

Realme X2 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone Launched in India: Check Features, Price, Specifications & More

The Chinese Giant Realme launched its latest gaming smartphone Realme X2 in India.  the smartphone was launched in China in September. Check out the latest updates on the smartphone features, price & specifications. 

Dec 18, 2019 11:05 IST
Realme XT730G launch in India

Realme X2 has made its India debut with all pomp & show and the brand is claiming it as the ultimate gaming smartphone. Ever since its launch in China this September  the Indian market had been eagerly waiting for its release in India. The Chinese smartphone brand also launched its first budget wireless earbuds, setting direct competition for the Apple Airpods.  Let’s have a look at the expected features and price of this smartphone. 

Realme XT730G Features 

The smartphone comes with a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection will make the display screen durable and sturdy. Talking about optics, like its Chinese variant the smartphone comes with a wide lens quad-camera of 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP and a front camera of 32 MP with Electronic Image Stabilization. 

On the storage front, the Realme X2 has been launched in 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB variants  in India as well. 

Realme XT730G Price 

The price of Realme XT 730 G starts from Rs 16000/- and varies upon the variant.

Realme XT730G Specifications 

Display

6.4 inches Super AMOLED display

RAM

6GB- 8GB

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Processor

Snapdragon 7300

Camera

64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Launch Date

December 17, 2019

  The brand CEO had teased the expected features and launch date of Realme X2 on the Realme  X2 Pro launch event. The market and tech-geeks are eagerly waiting to get a hold of this latest smartphone. A day more to get the first look of this much waited gadget!

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

