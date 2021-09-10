REET Admit Card 2021 Soon @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021: RTET Exam on 26 September, Check Pattern and Syllabus Here

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will soon release Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021) soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021. Details Here.

Created On: Sep 10, 2021 17:01 IST
REET 2021 Admit Card: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will conduct Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021) on 26 September 2021. Now, the board will soon release REET Admit Card Link 2021 on its official website - reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021.

REET Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill 32000 vacancies of Grade 3 Teacher Posts. Around 11,00,000+ candidates have applied for REET 2021 exam. The exam shall be conducted in two levels i.e. Level I for primary teachers or Teachers for classes 1 to 5 and level II for upper primary teachers, or for classes 6 to 8.

The candidates who are appearing in the REET Exam 2021 can check the Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details below:

REET Exam Pattern

REET 2021 Primary (Level -I) Exam Pattern 

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Child development & Pedagogy

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

REET 2021 Primary (Level -II) Exam Pattern 

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)

30

30

Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)

30

30

Science & Mathematics

Or,

Social Science

Or,

Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science)

60

60

Total

150

150

REET Syllabus

Child Development Learning and Pedagogy Role of Heredity and environment

Meaning and concepts of learning and its processes
Theories of learning and its implication
Concept of development and its relationship with learning
Child Thinking & thought

The concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
Important child development & learning theories
Language 1
 Hindi
English
Sanskrit
Urdu
Sindhi
Punjabi
Gujarati
Language 2 English
Hindi
Sanskrit
Urdu
Sindhi
Punjabi
Gujarati
Environment Studies Approaches to presenting concepts
 

Basic knowledge of environmental elements
  Clothes and Habitats
  Concept, scope, the significance of environment studies
  Environment education learning principles
 

Family
 

Living beings
 

Matter and energy
  Our culture and civilization
 

Personal hygiene
 

 
  Pollution, natural resources and environment of Rajasthan
  Profession
  Public places and institutions
 

Scope & relation to science & social science
 

Transport and communication
Mathematics

Average

Community of mathematics

Diagnostic and remedial teaching

Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching

Evaluation methods

Fractions

Geometry and mensuration

Indian currency

Language of mathematics

LCM and HCF

Mathematical operations

Nature of mathematics/logical thinking

Numbers

Place of mathematics in curriculum

Problems of teaching

Profit-Loss

Simple interest

Unitary method
Science

Animal reproduction and adolescence

Chemical substances

Evaluation

Force and motion

Heat

Human body and health

Innovation

Light and sound

Living being

Methods of science teaching

Microorganisms

Natural science

Nature and structure of sciences

Problems

Remedial teaching

Science and technology

Solar system

Structure of matter

Text materials/aids

Understanding the science
Social Science

Geography and resources of India

Geography and resources of Rajasthan

Government: Composite and functions

History and Culture of Rajasthan

Indian civilization, culture and society

Indian constitution and democracy

Main components of the Earth

Mauryan & Gupta empires and post-Gupta period

Medieval and modern period

Resources and development

Earlier, the exam date of REET 2021 or RTET 2021 was scheduled on 20 June 2021 and was postponed to 25 April 2021. Then, again postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

REET Notification was published on 05 January 2021 and online application were invited from 11 January to 08 February 2021.

FAQ

How to Download REET Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download REET 2021 Admit Card through online mode from the official website - www.reetbser21.com/

What is REET Exam Date 2021 ?

26 September 2021

What is REET Admit Card Date 2021 ?

The admit card is expected soon on official website.
