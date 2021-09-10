REET Admit Card 2021 Soon @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021: RTET Exam on 26 September, Check Pattern and Syllabus Here

REET 2021 Admit Card: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will conduct Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021) on 26 September 2021. Now, the board will soon release REET Admit Card Link 2021 on its official website - reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021.
REET Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill 32000 vacancies of Grade 3 Teacher Posts. Around 11,00,000+ candidates have applied for REET 2021 exam. The exam shall be conducted in two levels i.e. Level I for primary teachers or Teachers for classes 1 to 5 and level II for upper primary teachers, or for classes 6 to 8.
The candidates who are appearing in the REET Exam 2021 can check the Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details below:
REET Exam Pattern
REET 2021 Primary (Level -I) Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
REET 2021 Primary (Level -II) Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)
|
30
|
30
|
Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)
|
30
|
30
|
Science & Mathematics
Or,
Social Science
Or,
Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
REET Syllabus
|Child Development
|Learning and Pedagogy Role of Heredity and environment
|
Meaning and concepts of learning and its processes
|Theories of learning and its implication
|Concept of development and its relationship with learning
|Child Thinking & thought
|
The concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
|Important child development & learning theories
|Language 1
|Hindi
|English
|Sanskrit
|Urdu
|Sindhi
|Punjabi
|Gujarati
|Language 2
|English
|Hindi
|Sanskrit
|Urdu
|Sindhi
|Punjabi
|Gujarati
|Environment Studies
|Approaches to presenting concepts
|
Basic knowledge of environmental elements
|Clothes and Habitats
|Concept, scope, the significance of environment studies
|Environment education learning principles
|
Family
|
Living beings
|
Matter and energy
|Our culture and civilization
|
Personal hygiene
|
|Pollution, natural resources and environment of Rajasthan
|Profession
|Public places and institutions
|
Scope & relation to science & social science
|
Transport and communication
|Mathematics
|
Average
Community of mathematics
Diagnostic and remedial teaching
Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching
Evaluation methods
Fractions
Geometry and mensuration
Indian currency
Language of mathematics
LCM and HCF
Mathematical operations
Nature of mathematics/logical thinking
Numbers
Place of mathematics in curriculum
Problems of teaching
Profit-Loss
Simple interest
Unitary method
|Science
|
Animal reproduction and adolescence
Chemical substances
Evaluation
Force and motion
Heat
Human body and health
Innovation
Light and sound
Living being
Methods of science teaching
Microorganisms
Natural science
Nature and structure of sciences
Problems
Remedial teaching
Science and technology
Solar system
Structure of matter
Text materials/aids
Understanding the science
|Social Science
|
Geography and resources of India
Geography and resources of Rajasthan
Government: Composite and functions
History and Culture of Rajasthan
Indian civilization, culture and society
Indian constitution and democracy
Main components of the Earth
Mauryan & Gupta empires and post-Gupta period
Medieval and modern period
Resources and development
Earlier, the exam date of REET 2021 or RTET 2021 was scheduled on 20 June 2021 and was postponed to 25 April 2021. Then, again postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
REET Notification was published on 05 January 2021 and online application were invited from 11 January to 08 February 2021.