REET Admit Card 2021 Soon @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021: RTET Exam on 26 September, Check Pattern and Syllabus Here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will soon release Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021) soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021. Details Here.

REET 2021 Admit Card: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will conduct Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021) on 26 September 2021. Now, the board will soon release REET Admit Card Link 2021 on its official website - reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021.

REET Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill 32000 vacancies of Grade 3 Teacher Posts. Around 11,00,000+ candidates have applied for REET 2021 exam. The exam shall be conducted in two levels i.e. Level I for primary teachers or Teachers for classes 1 to 5 and level II for upper primary teachers, or for classes 6 to 8.

The candidates who are appearing in the REET Exam 2021 can check the Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details below:

REET Exam Pattern

REET 2021 Primary (Level -I) Exam Pattern

Subjects Questions Marks Child development & Pedagogy 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

REET 2021 Primary (Level -II) Exam Pattern

Subjects Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi) 30 30 Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi) 30 30 Science & Mathematics Or, Social Science Or, Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science) 60 60 Total 150 150

REET Syllabus

Child Development Learning and Pedagogy Role of Heredity and environment Meaning and concepts of learning and its processes Theories of learning and its implication Concept of development and its relationship with learning Child Thinking & thought The concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Important child development & learning theories Language 1

Hindi English Sanskrit Urdu Sindhi Punjabi Gujarati Language 2 English Hindi Sanskrit Urdu Sindhi Punjabi Gujarati Environment Studies Approaches to presenting concepts Basic knowledge of environmental elements Clothes and Habitats Concept, scope, the significance of environment studies Environment education learning principles Family Living beings Matter and energy Our culture and civilization Personal hygiene Pollution, natural resources and environment of Rajasthan Profession Public places and institutions Scope & relation to science & social science Transport and communication Mathematics











Average Community of mathematics Diagnostic and remedial teaching Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching Evaluation methods Fractions Geometry and mensuration Indian currency Language of mathematics LCM and HCF Mathematical operations Nature of mathematics/logical thinking Numbers Place of mathematics in curriculum Problems of teaching Profit-Loss Simple interest Unitary method Science Animal reproduction and adolescence Chemical substances Evaluation Force and motion Heat Human body and health Innovation Light and sound Living being Methods of science teaching Microorganisms Natural science Nature and structure of sciences Problems Remedial teaching Science and technology Solar system Structure of matter Text materials/aids Understanding the science Social Science Geography and resources of India Geography and resources of Rajasthan Government: Composite and functions History and Culture of Rajasthan Indian civilization, culture and society Indian constitution and democracy Main components of the Earth Mauryan & Gupta empires and post-Gupta period Medieval and modern period Resources and development

Earlier, the exam date of REET 2021 or RTET 2021 was scheduled on 20 June 2021 and was postponed to 25 April 2021. Then, again postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

REET Notification was published on 05 January 2021 and online application were invited from 11 January to 08 February 2021.