WBJEEB JELET 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the JELET applications today, September 9, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for JELET 2025 can register and apply through the link available on the official website.

The last date to apply for WBJEEB JELET 2025 is September 17, 2025. Candidates interested in securing admissions to the 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal must submit their applications before the deadline.

JELET 2025 applications is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates cann also click on the direct link given here to register.