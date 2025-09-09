Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
JELET 2025 Registrations Begin at wbjeeb.nic.in, Apply Until September 17

Sep 9, 2025, 14:22 IST

JELET 2025 registration and application process have commenced today, September 9 at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also submit their JELET 2025 applications through the direct link given here. 

WBJEEB JELET 2025 Registrations Begin
WBJEEB JELET 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the JELET applications today, September 9, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for JELET 2025 can register and apply through the link available on the official website. 

The last date to apply for WBJEEB JELET 2025 is September 17, 2025. Candidates interested in securing admissions to the 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal must submit their applications before the deadline. 

JELET 2025 applications is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates cann also click on the direct link given here to register. 

JELET 2025 Applications - Click Here

JELET 2025 Schedule

The complete schedule for JELET 2025 admissions is given below

Events

Dates

Online application with payment of fees

September 9 to 17, 2025

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page

September 19 to 20, 2025

Publication of Downloadable Admit Card 

October 10 to 18, 2025

Date of Examination

October 18, 2025

WBJEEB JELET 2025 Exam Date and Time

According to the schedule issued, the WBJEE JELET 2025 exams will be held on October 18, 2025. The exams will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 1 PM. Candidates must note that the details of the exam and other instructions will be provided in the JELET 2025 admit card. 

Steps to Apply for JELET 2025

Candidates interested in applying for JELET 2025 can follow the steps provided below to register and apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on JELET under examinations

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and submit

Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, at wbjeeb.nic.in, Use Roll Number and Password To Download

