WBJEEB JELET 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the JELET applications today, September 9, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for JELET 2025 can register and apply through the link available on the official website.
The last date to apply for WBJEEB JELET 2025 is September 17, 2025. Candidates interested in securing admissions to the 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal must submit their applications before the deadline.
JELET 2025 applications is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates cann also click on the direct link given here to register.
JELET 2025 Applications - Click Here
JELET 2025 Schedule
The complete schedule for JELET 2025 admissions is given below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online application with payment of fees
|
September 9 to 17, 2025
|
Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page
|
September 19 to 20, 2025
|
Publication of Downloadable Admit Card
|
October 10 to 18, 2025
|
Date of Examination
|
October 18, 2025
WBJEEB JELET 2025 Exam Date and Time
According to the schedule issued, the WBJEE JELET 2025 exams will be held on October 18, 2025. The exams will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 1 PM. Candidates must note that the details of the exam and other instructions will be provided in the JELET 2025 admit card.
Steps to Apply for JELET 2025
Candidates interested in applying for JELET 2025 can follow the steps provided below to register and apply
Related Stories
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on JELET under examinations
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all required documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and submit
Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, at wbjeeb.nic.in, Use Roll Number and Password To Download
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation