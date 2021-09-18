REET Admit Card 2021 Released @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

REET Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER).i.e.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Direct Download Link Here.

REET Admit Card 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 on 17 September late night. The candidates who applied for REET 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer.i.e.reetbser21.com.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 at the various exam centres. Earlier, this exam was to be held on 20 June but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The candidates are required to download their admit cards and save for future reference. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the easy steps given below to download call letters.

How and Where to Download REET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer.i.e.reetbser21.com. Click on the link that reads ‘Print Admit Card For REET-2021’. Enter Form Number, Name, Mother’s Name and Date of birth. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download REET Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

REET Admit Card 2021

A total of 31000 Grade 3 Teachers in Rajasthan will be recruited through REET 2021. The candidates can directly download REET Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.