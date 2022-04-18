REET Result 2021 @education.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Cut-Off Marks Here

REET 2021 Result and cut-off marks have been released by the Educational Portal of Rajasthan, today i.e. on 17 April 2022, for the recruitment of teachers. at The Education Minister himself has given information by tweeting that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the cut-off and list on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the Result and Cut-off of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test Level 1 from the official website. They can also click on the REET Cut-Off Link given below:

REET Cut-Off 2021

For 11500 Vacancies

UR General and Female 133 Widow 102 Divorcee 122 EWS General & Female 129 Widow 88 Divorcee 117 OBC General & Female 131 Widow 91 Divorcee 117 MBC General 127 Female 75 Widow 104 Divorcee 75 SC General & Female 125 Widow 75 Divorcee 100 ST General & Female 117 Widow 75 Divorcee 76 SAHARIA General & Female 61

For 30 Vacancies

UR General 99 Female 99 ST General All Female All

For 28 Vacancies

UR General All Female All ST General 62 Female 62

For 3500 Vacancies

UR General and Female 118 Widow 75 Divorcee 75 SC General & Female 95 Widow 80 ST General & Female 99 Widow 75 Divorcee 91

The board has invited online applications for filling 15500 vacancies from 10 January to 16 February 2022

How to Download REET Final Result 2021 ?