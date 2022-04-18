REET Result 2021 @education.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Cut-Off Marks Here

REET 2021 Result and cut-off marks have been released by the Educational Portal of Rajasthan, today i.e. on 17 April 2022, for the recruitment of teachers. at The Education Minister himself has given information by tweeting that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the cut-off and list on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the Result and Cut-off of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test Level 1 from the official website. They can also click on the REET Cut-Off Link given below:
REET Cut Off Link 1
REET Cut Off Link 2
REET Cut Off Link 3
REET Cut Off Link 4
REET Cut Off Link 5
REET Cut Off Link 6
REET Cut Off Link 7
REET Cut Off Link 8
REER Result Link
REET Cut-Off 2021
For 11500 Vacancies
|UR
|General and Female
|133
|Widow
|102
|Divorcee
|122
|EWS
|General & Female
|129
|Widow
|88
|Divorcee
|117
|OBC
|General & Female
|131
|Widow
|91
|Divorcee
|117
|MBC
|General
|127
|Female
|75
|Widow
|104
|Divorcee
|75
|SC
|General & Female
|125
|Widow
|75
|Divorcee
|100
|ST
|General & Female
|117
|Widow
|75
|Divorcee
|76
|SAHARIA
|General & Female
|61
For 30 Vacancies
|UR
|General
|99
|Female
|99
|ST
|General
|All
|Female
|All
For 28 Vacancies
|UR
|General
|All
|Female
|All
|ST
|General
|62
|Female
|62
For 3500 Vacancies
|UR
|General and Female
|118
|Widow
|75
|Divorcee
|75
|SC
|General & Female
|95
|Widow
|80
|ST
|General & Female
|99
|Widow
|75
|Divorcee
|91
The board has invited online applications for filling 15500 vacancies from 10 January to 16 February 2022
How to Download REET Final Result 2021 ?
- Visit the official website of REET - education.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on Result Link and Cut-Off
- Download REET Cut-Off 2021 PDF and REET Result PDF
- Check Details