REET Result 2021 @education.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Cut-Off Marks Here

Created On: Apr 18, 2022 00:02 IST
REET 2021 Result and cut-off marks have been released by the Educational Portal of Rajasthan, today i.e. on 17 April 2022, for the recruitment of teachers. at The Education Minister himself has given information by tweeting that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the cut-off and list on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the Result and Cut-off of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test Level 1 from the official website. They can also click on the REET Cut-Off Link given below:

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(एम.आर.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(एच.आई.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम सामान्य शिक्षा के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 गैर अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(वी.आई.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 गैर अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(एम.आर.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 गैर अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(एच.आई.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 गैर अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम सामान्य शिक्षा के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(वी.आई.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के कटऑफ मार्क्स

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(एम.आर.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के कटऑफ मार्क्स

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(एच.आई.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के कटऑफ मार्क्स

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम सामान्य शिक्षा के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के कटऑफ मार्क्स

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 गैर अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(वी.आई.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के कटऑफ मार्क्स

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 गैर अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(एम.आर.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के कटऑफ मार्क्स

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 गैर अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम विशेष शिक्षा(एच.आई.) के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के कटऑफ मार्क्स

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती, 2021-22 गैर अनुसूचित क्षेत्र लेवल प्रथम सामान्य शिक्षा के पदों पर प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के कटऑफ मार्क्स

REET Cut-Off 2021

For 11500 Vacancies

UR General and Female 133
  Widow 102
  Divorcee 122 
EWS General & Female 129 
  Widow  88
  Divorcee  117 
OBC General & Female  131
  Widow 91
  Divorcee  117
MBC General  127
  Female 75 
  Widow 104 
  Divorcee  75
SC General & Female 125
  Widow  75 
  Divorcee 100
ST General & Female  117 
  Widow  75
  Divorcee  76
SAHARIA  General & Female  61

For 30 Vacancies

UR General  99
  Female  99
ST General  All 
  Female  All

For 28 Vacancies

UR General  All
  Female  All
ST General  62
  Female  62

For 3500 Vacancies

UR General and Female 118
  Widow 75
  Divorcee 75
SC General & Female 95
  Widow  80 
ST General & Female  99
  Widow  75
  Divorcee  91

 

The board has invited online applications for filling 15500 vacancies from 10 January to 16 February 2022

How to Download REET Final Result 2021 ?

  1. Visit the official website of REET - education.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on Result Link and Cut-Off
  3. Download REET Cut-Off 2021 PDF and REET Result PDF
  4. Check Details

