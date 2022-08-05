RINL Vizag Steel Is Hiring for 319 Trade Apprentice Posts@vizagsteel.com, Selection Based On Written Test

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has invited online application for the 319 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check RINL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2022: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has invited online application for the total 319 posts of Trade Apprentice in different trades. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test which will be tentatively conducted on 04.09.2022.

Candidates having minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years (as on 01.04.2022) with ITI Pass with NCVT Certificate in concerned Trade have golden chance to become a part of prestigious Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Vizag Apprentice Recruitment 2022 on or before 18 August 2022 on vizagsteel.com.

In a bid to apply for RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2022, candidate will have to register with their Mobile number or E-mail id to the official website and then will have to provide their basic details including name, category, trade in registration form. Candidates will have to upload the necessary documents as per the guidelines mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No.: RINL/VSP/L&DC/Trade 2022(1)

Important Dates RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 August 2022

Tentative date of Computer Based Test : 04 September 2022

Vacancy Details RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2022:

Total Posts: 319

Fitter-80

Turner-10

Machinist-14

Welder (Gas and Electric)-40

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM)-20

Electrician-65

Carpenter-20

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (R&AC)-10

Mechanic Diesel-30

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)-30

Eligibility Criteria RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

ITI Pass with NCVT Certificate in concerned Trade.

Age Limit RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2022 (as on 01.04.2022):

Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years

Relaxation in upper age limit as per govt norms.

Selection Process:

Selection process would consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT). Duration of Test will

be of 120 minutes i.e. two hours duration comprising both Aptitude and Technical segments.

2. Computer Based Test will be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s)

consisting of 4 options with one correct option. There wil be 150 questions in the Test and Total marks will be 150.

4. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

How to Apply RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can visit the official website

www.vizagsteel.com under the link “Careers” and Click on the Registration Link pertaining

to “Engagement of Trade Apprentices – 2022”( Advt. No.: RINL/VSP/L&DC /Trade 2022(1))

on or before18.08.2022 by 18:00 hours.