RMRC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 for Consultant and other Posts @rmrcbbsr.gov.in, Download PDF

ICMR -Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar Job Notification: ICMR -Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the posts of Consultant, Staff Nurse and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed application format on or before 30 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS degree/Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)/B.Sc. in Life sciences with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR -Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar Job Notification.

Notification Details for RMRC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No. 04(10)/Verapamil/2021-22/

Dt: 25.05.2021

Important Date for RMRC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 May 2021

Vacancy Details for RMRC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Consultant (Medical)-01

Staff Nurse-01

Field Worker-02

Data Entry Operator Grade A-01

Eligibility Criteria for RMRC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant (Medical)-MBBS degree with a recognised university.

Staff Nurse-Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or equivalent and registered nurse or ANM with any State Nursing Council.

Field Worker-12th pass in science subjects with 2 yrs experience in health sector. OR

B.Sc. in Life sciences with 6 months experience in health sector.

Data Entry Operator Grade A-Intermediate or 12th pass in science stream from recognized board with

DOEACC “A” level from a recognized institute and/or 2 years experience in EDP work in Government, Autonomous, PSU or any other recognized organization.

A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

RMRC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:



How to Apply for RMRC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format (to be downloaded from website) specifying the ‘post applied for’ are invited for the following posts separately through email to rmrcbrecruitmnent@gmail.com on or before 30.05.2021 by 3.00 P.M.