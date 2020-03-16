RPCAU Recruitment 2020: 143 Vacancies Notified for KVK Posts, Apply Online @rpcau.ac.in

RPCAU Recruitment 2020: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) is seeking a job for the post of KVK in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 17 April 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application for RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020: 17 April 2020

RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Sr. Scientist & Head– 7 Posts

Subject Matter Specialist -Agricultural Engineering (Farm Machinery & Power/ Post Harvest Technology/ Soil Water Engineering) – 9 Posts

Subject Matter Specialist -Animal Science (Fisheries/Veterinary Science)– 13 Posts

Subject Matter Specialist -Crop Production – 13 Posts

Subject Matter Specialist -Home Science – 12 Posts

Subject Matter Specialist -Horticulture (Floriculture/Pomology/Vegetable Science) – 8 Posts

Subject Matter Specialist -Plant Protection (Entomology/Plant Pathology) – 14 Posts

Farm Manager – 7 Posts

Programme Assistant (Computer/Lab Technician) – 20 Posts

Assistant – 5 Posts

Stenographer Grade 3 -5 Posts

Jeep Driver – 14 Posts

Tractor Driver – 16 Posts

RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Subject Matter Specialist -Agricultural Engineering (Farm Machinery & Power/ Post Harvest Technology/ Soil Water Engineering) – Master’s Degree in relevant field or equivalent qualifications from a recognized university.

Farm Manager – Candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or equivalent qualifications from a recognized university.

Programme Assistant (Computer/Lab Technician) – Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture or equivalent qualifications from a recognized university.

Assistant – Candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with working knowledge of Computer Applications.

Stenographer Grade 3 - 12 th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university. Jeep Driver, Tractor Driver – Matriculation from a recognized Board/ University; Possession of Valid and appropriate Driving License from prescribed Govt. Authority (i.e. DTO).

RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Scientist & Head - 50 years

Subject Matter Specialist - Agricultural Engineering/ Animal Science - 35 years

Farm Manager/ Stenographer grade III/ Tractor Driver, Programme Assistant / Assistant/ Jeep Driver - 30 years

RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Scientist & Head - Level-13 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Subject Matter Specialist - Agricultural Engineering/ Animal Science - Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Farm Manager/ Stenographer grade III/ Tractor Driver, Programme Assistant / Assistant - Level-6 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Tractor Driver/ Jeep Driver - Level-3 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Stenographer Grade 3 - Level-4 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 on or before 17 April 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for educational qualification, experience and other related details.