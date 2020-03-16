RPCAU Recruitment 2020: 143 Vacancies Notified for KVK Posts, Apply Online @rpcau.ac.in

RPCAU Recruitment 2020: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) is seeking a job for the post of KVK in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 17 April 2020.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of application for RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020: 17 April 2020
RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Sr. Scientist & Head– 7 Posts
- Subject Matter Specialist -Agricultural Engineering (Farm Machinery & Power/ Post Harvest Technology/ Soil Water Engineering) – 9 Posts
- Subject Matter Specialist -Animal Science (Fisheries/Veterinary Science)– 13 Posts
- Subject Matter Specialist -Crop Production – 13 Posts
- Subject Matter Specialist -Home Science – 12 Posts
- Subject Matter Specialist -Horticulture (Floriculture/Pomology/Vegetable Science) – 8 Posts
- Subject Matter Specialist -Plant Protection (Entomology/Plant Pathology) – 14 Posts
- Farm Manager – 7 Posts
- Programme Assistant (Computer/Lab Technician) – 20 Posts
- Assistant – 5 Posts
- Stenographer Grade 3 -5 Posts
- Jeep Driver – 14 Posts
- Tractor Driver – 16 Posts
RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Subject Matter Specialist -Agricultural Engineering (Farm Machinery & Power/ Post Harvest Technology/ Soil Water Engineering) – Master’s Degree in relevant field or equivalent qualifications from a recognized university.
- Farm Manager – Candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or equivalent qualifications from a recognized university.
- Programme Assistant (Computer/Lab Technician) – Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture or equivalent qualifications from a recognized university.
- Assistant – Candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with working knowledge of Computer Applications.
- Stenographer Grade 3 - 12th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.
- Jeep Driver, Tractor Driver – Matriculation from a recognized Board/ University; Possession of Valid and appropriate Driving License from prescribed Govt. Authority (i.e. DTO).
RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Scientist & Head - 50 years
- Subject Matter Specialist - Agricultural Engineering/ Animal Science - 35 years
- Farm Manager/ Stenographer grade III/ Tractor Driver, Programme Assistant / Assistant/ Jeep Driver - 30 years
RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Scientist & Head - Level-13 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Subject Matter Specialist - Agricultural Engineering/ Animal Science - Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Farm Manager/ Stenographer grade III/ Tractor Driver, Programme Assistant / Assistant - Level-6 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Tractor Driver/ Jeep Driver - Level-3 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Stenographer Grade 3 - Level-4 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for RPCAU KVK Recruitment 2020 on or before 17 April 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for educational qualification, experience and other related details.