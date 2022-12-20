RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 Available @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Sr Teacher Download Link

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission uploaded RPSC Admit Card on its official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download it from here.

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is organizing the exams for the post of Senior Teacher from 21 December to 24 December, 26 December and 27 December 2022. Now, candidates can download RPSC Admit Card and appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time. RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card Link is available on the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and on SSO Portal i.e. https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in in. The candidates are required to provide their application number and date of birth.

Candidates should remember to carry their original Aadhar Card. In case, they don’t have Aadhar Card then they should carry any of the following - original Voter ID, Passport, Driving License etc. The candidate shall not be allowed at the exam centre without the original ID Card.

There will be two papers of 500 marks. Paper-I shall be of 200 marks and Paper-II shall be of 300 marks:

RPSC 2nd Grade Exam Pattern:

Paper Number of Questions Marks Time Paper 1: Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan. Current Affairs of RajasthanGeneral knowledge of world and India Educational Psychology 100 200 2 hours Paper 2: Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standards about relevant subject matter. knowledge of graduation standards about relevant subject matter Teaching methods of the relevant subject. 150 300 2 hours Total 250 500

How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in ij

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022’ and then on ‘Get Admit Card’

Step 3: Provide the application details

Step 4: Download RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022

RPSC had invited applications for recruitment of 8397 Senior Teacher II Non TSP Area, 1313 Senior Teacher II TSP Area and 50 vacancies for Senior Teacher II Saharia Area. The application link was available from 11 April to 14 May 2022.