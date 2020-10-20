RPSC ACF FRO Exam Date 2020 Released for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RPSC ACF/FRO Exam Date 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam dates of ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam 2018 can check the exam dates notification available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the written exam dates for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 has been announced on its official website.

Commission will conduct the written exam for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I - 2018 from 22 February to 01 March 2021. Commission will release all the details about the Exam Schedule and other on its official website in due course.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Range Officer Gr-I under Rajasthan Forest Service, Government of Rajasthan.

All such candidates applied for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 can check the exam dates notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Exam Date 2020 for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Posts





How to Download: RPSC Exam Date 2020 for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Posts