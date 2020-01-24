RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 February 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application for RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020: 12 February 2020
RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Agriculture Officer – 63 Posts
- Agriculture Research Officer – Agriculture Chemistry – 24 Posts
RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Agriculture Officer – Candidates holding M.Sc. Degree in Chemistry/Horticulture are eligible to apply.
- Agriculture Research Officer – Agriculture Chemistry – Candidates holding M.Sc. Degree in Chemistry/Soil Science are eligible to apply.
RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 20 to 40 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided as per government norms)
RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link
Official Website
RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Salary - Level 14 (Grade pay-5400)
RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Selection Process
Candidates will be selected for the aforesaid posts on the basis of their performance in written test and interview.
RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 12 February 2020.
RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General/OBC/BC (Other State Candidate) – Rs. 350/-
- OBC, BC Candidates of Rajasthan State: Rs. 250/-
- SC/ST/Ph candidates – Rs. 150/-
