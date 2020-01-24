RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020: 12 February 2020

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Agriculture Officer – 63 Posts

Agriculture Research Officer – Agriculture Chemistry – 24 Posts

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Agriculture Officer – Candidates holding M.Sc. Degree in Chemistry/Horticulture are eligible to apply.

Agriculture Research Officer – Agriculture Chemistry – Candidates holding M.Sc. Degree in Chemistry/Soil Science are eligible to apply.

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 20 to 40 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided as per government norms)

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website





RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Salary - Level 14 (Grade pay-5400)

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the aforesaid posts on the basis of their performance in written test and interview.

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 12 February 2020.

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC/BC (Other State Candidate) – Rs. 350/-

OBC, BC Candidates of Rajasthan State: Rs. 250/-

SC/ST/Ph candidates – Rs. 150/-

Latest Government Jobs:

Rubber Board Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 24 Analytical Trainee Posts



NBE Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 15 Deputy Director, Assistant Director & Law Officer Posts



Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV) Recruitment 2020 for 05 Senior Research Fellow (SRF)/Young Professional (YP) Posts



Raksha Shakti University Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 14 Sr. Internship, Manager, Admin Asst cum Coordinator & Other Posts