RPSC AO Answer Key 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Submit Agricultural Officer Objection from 24 March

RPSC AO Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the posts of Agricultural Officer (AO). Candidates can download RPSC Answer Key from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AO Answer Key Link given below. The candidates can download RPSC Agricultural Officer Answer Key, directly, through the link:

RPSC AO Answer Key Download Link

RPSC AO Answer Key and Objection Notice

Candidates having objection, if any, against answer key can submit their objection/ representation through online mode on the official website. RPSC AO Answer Objection link will be activated on 24 March 2021 and the last date for submit objections is 26 March 2021 till 12 AM. Objections send via any other mode will be not accepted.

The candidates will also be required to submit non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 for each objection.

How to Download RPSC AO Answer Key ?

Go to the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘Answer Key for Agri. Officer - 2020’, available in News Section Download RPSC AO Answer Key PDF Check answer and save PDF for future reference

How to Submit RPSC AO Answer Key Objection ?

Go to SSO official website i.e. sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Log into your account Select ‘Recruitment Portal’ Click on ‘Question Objection’ and Pay Objection Fee Submit your representations

RPSC AO Exam was conducted on 19 January 2021 (Tuesday) from 10 AM to 1 PM at Ajmer and Jaipur. The onlineinvited online applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer and Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry) have been invited from 20 October 2020 to 03 November 2020