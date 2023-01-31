RPSC ARO Answer Key 2023 Out For Agriculture Research Officer Post: Raise Objection Till Feb 03

Rajasthan PSC has released the answer key for the post of Agriculture Research Officer on its official website- psc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC ARO Answer Key 2023 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Agriculture Research Officer on its official website. The Commission has conducted the written exam for the post of ARO for the subjects including Agriculture Chemistry, Agronomy, Plant Pathology, Horticulture and Entomology. Now the Commission has uploaded the answer key for the above subjects for the ARO post on the official website of RPSC-i.e. psc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the RPSC ARO Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC ARO Answer Key 2023-Notice





It is noted that RPSC has conducted the written exam for the Agriculture Research Officer post on 29-30 August 2022 across the state. The Commission has uploaded the Answer Key in PDF Format for all the subjects including Agriculture Chemistry, Agronomy, Plant Pathology, Horticulture and Entomology on its official website.

Candidates can download the answer key and match their answers with the PDF available on the official website.

You can raise your objections, if any, regarding the answers in prescribed format as given on the official website. You can send the standard and authentic books with proof in favour of your answers. Last date for raising objections on the official website is 03 February 2023.

Process To Download: RPSC ARO Answer Key 2023