MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins at esb.mponline.gov.in for 7500 Posts, Check Eligibility and More

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released a notification for 7500 Constable (General Duty) vacancies. Candidates who are interested in joining the police force and meeting the eligibility requirements can apply online starting 15th September 2025. Applications are accepted through the official MPESB website, www.esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check the complete details about the MP Police Constable application process in this article. MP Police Vacancy 2025 Overview The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025. The applications started for both male and female candidates. Candidates can apply online through the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in. Below is a complete overview of the vacancy and important details:

Category Details Organisation Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Constable (General Duty) Mode of Application Online Official Website www.esb.mp.gov.in Total Vacancies 7,500 Educational Qualification General, OBC & SC: Class 10th pass or equivalent under 10+2 system; ST: Class 10th pass or equivalent Age Limit 18 to 33 years (as on 29/09/2025) Online Application Start Date 15th September 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 29th September 2025 Selection Process 1. Written Examination 2. Physical Proficiency Test 3. Medical Examination MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025 The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has announced 7500 vacancies for the post of Constables in Special Armed Forces (SAF) and District Forces (DEF). The vacancies are distributed across different categories as per the official notification. Candidates can check MP Police Constable Vacancy details in the table below:

Category Constable (SAF GD) Constable (DEF GD) Total Vacancies UR 189 1836 2025 OBC 91 884 975 SC 112 1088 1200 ST 140 1360 1500 EWS 189 1836 2025 Total 700 6800 7500 MP Police Constable Apply Online 2025 The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has begun the online registration for MP Police Constable 2025. Candidates interested in the Constable (GD) post can submit their applications through the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in starting 15th September 2025. The last date to apply is 29th September 2025. So candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline. Candiates can apply online for the MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025 from the official link given below: MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Click Here to Apply

How to Apply for MP Police Constable Bharti 2025? Eligible candidates should apply for the MP Police Constable 2025 recruitment as soon as possible and avoid waiting for the last date. The application can be completed online via the official MPESB website. The following are the steps to submit the MP Police Constable form: Step 1: Go to the MPESB official website and log in using your credentials to begin the application process. Step 2: Click on the “e-Recruitment” link under the “Careers” tab to open the application form. Step 3: Enter all required information, including your name, registration number, password, and other details as instructed in the form. Step 4: Attach documents and your signature in the prescribed formats like PDF or JPEG. Step 5: Carefully verify all entered details before clicking the “Submit” button to complete your application.

Step 6: Save a copy of the submitted application and print it for future reference. Step 7: Keep the generated application number safe, as it will be needed for future communications and tracking. MP Police Constable Application Fees 2025 The application process for MP Police Constable 2025 will only be considered complete after paying the required application fee. The fee varies based on the candidate’s category, as shown below: Category Application Fee UR Rs. 500 SC/ST/OBC/EWS (Only MP Candidates) Rs. 250 MP Police Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for MP Police Constable 2025 must meet nationality, educational, and age requirements as specified by MPESB to ensure eligibility for the recruitment process. Check the eligibility criteria for MP Police Vacancy 2025 in the table below: