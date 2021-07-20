RPSC ASO Interview Letter 2021 Released for Assistant Statistical Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit Card for the Assistant Statistical Officer posts on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check direct link here.

RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit Card for the posts of Assistant Statistical Office (Agriculture Dept.). All such Candidates who have qualified for interview round for Assistant Statistical Officer can download the RPSC ASO Interview Letter 2021 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In a bid to download the RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide the login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on its official website.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct the Interview for Assistant Statistical Office (Agriculture Dept.) post on 03 August 2021. You can check the details Interview Date/Schedule available on the official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Statistical Office (Agriculture Dept.) post should note that they will have to bring all the original documents with Xerox for the interview round.

Candidates will have to download the details Application Form from the official website and they will have to bring the same with original documents in two sets as mentioned in the notification.

How to Download: RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Statistical Officer Post