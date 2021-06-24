RPSC Revised Exam Date 2021 for Assistant Professor (College Education) Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the revised exam dates for Assistant Professor Post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check latest updates here.

RPSC Revised Exam Date 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the revised exam dates for Assistant Professor post for College Education Departments. Commission has decided to revise the exam date for Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Professor post exam can check the RPSC Revised Exam Date 2021notification available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Assistant Professor (College Education) - 2020 exam from 22.09.2021 to 25.09.2021 and from 27.09.2021 to 06.10.2021.

Earlier the Assistant Professor (College Education) - 2020 exam was scheduled from 22.09.2021 to 04.10.2021. Now Commission will conduct the Assistant Professor (College Education) - 2020 exam with the revised schedule.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the details exam schedule for Assistant Professor (College Education) - 2020 posts. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website regularly for latest updates.

Candidates can check the details of RPSC Revised Exam Date 2021 for Assistant Professor (College Education) on its official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: RPSC Revised Exam Date 2021 for Assistant Professor (College Education)