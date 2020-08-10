RPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Result 2020 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Merit List, Marks and Cut off

RPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Merit List, Marks and Cut off for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts on its official website. Commission has also released the Merit List/Interview Marks and Cut off marks on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview for Assistant Agriculture Officer Posts can check their Merit List/Interview Marks and Cut off marks on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the RPSC, Commission has uploaded the Interview Marks for Asst. Agriculture Officer 2015 against Advertisement No. - 04/2015-16 on its official website. Commission has also uploaded the Marks wise Merit List and Reserve List for Asst. Agriculture Officer (Non-TSP) 2015.

All such candidates appeared in the Interview round for the Asst. Agriculture Officer 2015 against Advertisement No. - 04/2015-16 can check their Screening Test marks/Interview Marks and also the Total marks achieved in the examination. Commission has also released the Category wise cutoff marks and marks for the Asst. Agriculture Officer Exam.

RPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Marks/Cutoff 2020:Download Process

