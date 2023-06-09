RPSC Admit Card 2023 Soon For Asst. Town Planner Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Exam Pattern Here

Rajasthan PSC has uploaded the written exam admit card update for the Asst. Town Planner posts on its official websit-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download pdf here.

RPSC Asst. Town Planner Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is organizing the written exams for the post of Asst. Town Planner on June 16, 2023 across the state. Now, the Commission has uploaded the written exam admit card update for the Asst. Town Planner posts on its official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Asst. Town Planner post can download the detailed admit card update from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can get all the details regarding the written exam for the above post including

exam scheduled date and time with center on the admit card, which can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC Asst. Town Planner Admit Card 2023





Assistant Town Planner: Exam Scheme

According to the detailed notice released earlier, the Commission will conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Town Planner in Multiple Choice Type mode. The competitive examination will carry 150 marks and 150 questions with Multiple Choice Type questions.

There will be one paper and the duration of Paper will be Two hours and Thirty Minutes.

S.No. Subject No. of Questions Total Marks Part-A General Knowledge of Rajasthan 40 40 Part-B Concerned Subject 110 110 Total 150 150

Candidates should note that negative marking will be applicable in the evaluation of answers and for every wrong answer one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question will be deducted.

RPSC Asst. Town Planner Admit Card 2023: Update

The Commission will release the admit card for the Asst. Town Planner post three days before the day of exam. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

How To Download: RPSC Asst. Town Planner Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for Asst. Town Planner Exam 2022 on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide the login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the desired admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save if for future reference.