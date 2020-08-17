RPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) Released@rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Senior Demonstrator: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Senior Demonstrator Posts can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has the written examination for the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) posts will be conducted from 13 September to 17 September 2020. Exam will be conducted in two sittings i.e. 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM each day.

The written exam for the Anatomy and Biochemistry will be conducted on 13 September 2020 whereas exam for Bio-Physics and Community Medicine will be held on 14 September 2020. Exam for the Dentistry and Forensic Medicine will be held on 15 September 2020 and the exam for Microbiology and Pathology will be conducted on 16 September 2020. Commission will conduct the examination for Pharmacology and Physiology on 17 September 2020.

All such candidates applied for the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) exam can check the details schedule on the official website of RPSC. You can check the details schedule also with the direct link given below.



