RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023 Released at.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Direct Download Link

RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO). The exam will be conducted on 27 June 2023. The direct link to download RPSC Admit Card is available in this article and on the official website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in).
RPSC FSO Admit Card Download Here
How to Download RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023?
The candidates can download the call letter using their application dates on the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Visit the website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for Food Safety Officer 2022’ given at the left corner of the page
- Provide your 'Application Number and Date of Birth'
- Download FSO Admit Card
Alternatively, BSE Odisha Admit Card can also be downloaded from the official website i.e. https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in through 'Citizen Apps (G2C)'.
Things to Carry at RPSC Exam Centre 2023
Original Aadhar Card OR
- Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License etc. No candidates will be allowed at the centre without an original ID Card.
-