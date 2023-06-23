RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023 Released at.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Direct Download Link

RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. Candidates can check direct link to download Food Security Officer Call Letter Link Here.

RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO). The exam will be conducted on 27 June 2023. The direct link to download RPSC Admit Card is available in this article and on the official website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in).

How to Download RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023?

The candidates can download the call letter using their application dates on the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Visit the website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for Food Safety Officer 2022’ given at the left corner of the page Provide your 'Application Number and Date of Birth' Download FSO Admit Card

Alternatively, the admit card can also be downloaded from the official website i.e. https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in through 'Citizen Apps (G2C)'.

Things to Carry at RPSC Exam Centre 2023

Original Aadhar Card OR