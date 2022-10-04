RPSC Grade 1 Exam City 2022 @sso.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Admit Card Date Here

RPSC Grade 1 Exam City 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the exam dates, admit card date and exam city release date. Read Here.

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded an important notice regarding the admit card and exam city details for the post of School Lecture Grade  1 on its official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the notification, RPSC Grade 1 Admit  Card will be uploaded three days before the exam. So, we can expect the RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card Link i.e. 08 October 2022 or 09 October 2022. Other than this, the candidates can check their exam district by visiting the SSO website which is sso.rajasthan.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

The candidates can check the exam dates for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D and Group E for the following subjects below:

Group Subject Exam Date and Time
Group A General Awareness and General Studies 11 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
Agriculture 11 October 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM
Maths 11 October 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM
Biology 12 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
Music 12 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
Commerce 12 October 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM
Physics 12 October 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM
Sanskrit 14 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
English 114 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
Group B General Awareness and General Studies 15 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
Hindi 15 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
Geography 16 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
Economics 16 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
Group C General Awareness and General Studies 11 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
Political Science 17 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
History 18 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
Chemistry 18 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
Sociology 19 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
Drawing 19 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
Public Administration 19 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
Punjabi 20 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
Urdu 20 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
Home Science 20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
Group D PAPER-I (General Studies -Coach) 20 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
PAPER-II (Coach- Football) 20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
PAPER-II (Coach- Hockey) 20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
PAPER-II (Coach- Kho-Kho) 20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
PAPER-II (Coach- Wrestling) 20 October 2022 from 902:00 PM to 05:00 PM
PAPER-II (Coach- Gymnastics) 20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
Group E PAPER-I (G.k- Physical Education) 21 October 2022 from 9 AM to 11:00 AM
PAPER- II (Physical Education) 21 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM

 

 

