RPSC Grade 1 Exam City 2022 @sso.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Admit Card Date Here

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded an important notice regarding the admit card and exam city details for the post of School Lecture Grade 1 on its official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the notification, RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card will be uploaded three days before the exam. So, we can expect the RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card Link i.e. 08 October 2022 or 09 October 2022. Other than this, the candidates can check their exam district by visiting the SSO website which is sso.rajasthan.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.
The candidates can check the exam dates for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D and Group E for the following subjects below:
|Group
|Subject
|Exam Date and Time
|Group A
|General Awareness and General Studies
|11 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
|Agriculture
|11 October 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM
|Maths
|11 October 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM
|Biology
|12 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
|Music
|12 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
|Commerce
|12 October 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM
|Physics
|12 October 2022 from 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM
|Sanskrit
|14 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
|English
|114 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Group B
|General Awareness and General Studies
|15 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
|Hindi
|15 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Geography
|16 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
|Economics
|16 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Group C
|General Awareness and General Studies
|11 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
|Political Science
|17 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|History
|18 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
|Chemistry
|18 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Sociology
|19 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
|Drawing
|19 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Public Administration
|19 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Punjabi
|20 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
|Urdu
|20 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM
|Home Science
|20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Group D
|PAPER-I (General Studies -Coach)
|20 October 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
|PAPER-II (Coach- Football)
|20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|PAPER-II (Coach- Hockey)
|20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|PAPER-II (Coach- Kho-Kho)
|20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|PAPER-II (Coach- Wrestling)
|20 October 2022 from 902:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|PAPER-II (Coach- Gymnastics)
|20 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Group E
|PAPER-I (G.k- Physical Education)
|21 October 2022 from 9 AM to 11:00 AM
|PAPER- II (Physical Education)
|21 October 2022 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM